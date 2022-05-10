Ford E-Transit Custom to be detailed in September

Ford E-Transit Custom medium-sized electric van will launch in Australia in 2024.

The new Ford E-Transit Custom medium-sized electric van has been revealed. It comes hot on the heels of the launch of the full-sized E-Transit, and marks the second of four electric vans to be revealed by Ford Pro, the company’s newly-formed commercial vehicle division, by 2024.

The Ford E-Transit Custom slots into the one-tonne van segment and will rival the likes of the Citroen e-Dispatch, Vauxhall Vivaro-e and their Peugeot, Toyota and Fiat equivalents. However, while Ford has yet to confirm battery specifications, it’s aiming for the E-Transit Custom to have a range of around 380km, 60km more than the best offered by the Stellantis group models.

On the outside, the E-Transit Custom has an evolutionary look that’s similar to the current Transit Custom. There’s a large honeycomb grille, but this has been smoothed off to boost aerodynamics and is flanked by slender LED headlights. Overall the van is less than two-metres tall to boost aerodynamics, so it has a sportier profile than the current van. However, Ford is aiming to maintain payload weights in excess of one tonne, while full towing capability is expected to feature, too.

The E-Transit Custom will share its running gear with the recently-launched E-Transit. The charging flap is located in the front bumper – similar to the configuration used by the Transit Custom PHEV – while the E-Transit’s Pro Power three-pin plug socket will be offered in the cargo area, allowing users to run high-power tools and other items off the van’s main battery.

As with the E-Transit, the Custom will feature Ford Pro telematics and ‘always-on’ connectivity. This will allow fleet users and businesses to monitor their vans in real-time, helping to maintain fleet health and keep vehicles off the road for as short a time as possible.

“The E-Transit Custom is exactly the kind of versatile, practical van business customers are looking for, with the benefit of zero-emissions efficiency,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand. “We are focused on deeply understanding the needs of commercial vehicle customers and bringing them the best of our global line-up.”

Speaking at the E-Transit Custom’s reveal, Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe, explained: “This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions. Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.”

Ford Pro is aiming for 600,000 EV sales by 2026, with the fleet becoming fully electric by 2035. More details on the E-Transit Custom will be revealed in September, with production expected to start at Ford’s plant in Turkey in the second half of 2023.