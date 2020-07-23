Car News

Facelifted Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives next year

23 Jul 2020 Alex Rae
Mitsubishi will introduce updated and new SUVs into its lineup soon, starting with the Eclipse Cross this year.

Mitsubishi has been weathering the storm of lockdowns and a slow Australian car market, but will soon introduce new models in a bid to pick up sales.

Confirming the updated Eclipse Cross and new generation Outlander, Mitsubishi said that it will introduce an update to the current generation Eclipse Cross later this year.

Keeping details short, Mitsubishi said that the update will bring the model inline with its latest design language, both inside and out.

“This will incorporate major front and rear design enhancements, taking cues from Mitsubishi’s next-generation design language,” said the company statement.

“The new Eclipse Cross will sport a fresh new look, revised interior, and new infotainment system.”

The model will be introduced to Australia just before a major overhaul for the popular Outlander sees an all-new generation on the market here in 2021.

