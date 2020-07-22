Honda CR-V range updated for 2021

Honda’s CR-V range simplified for 2021.

Honda’s updated 2021 CR-V will arrive in Australian dealership from September 1.

The facelifted lineup brings styling enhancements and interior upgrades, along with better safety technology and a simpler naming convention across the range.

Honda says the SUV’s facelift gives “a more upscale and distinctive presence,” with trim elements outside now finished in silver or grey depending on model grade and black grille, dark-tinted tail light lenses and a dark chrome tailgate trim. Ignite red and Cosmic blue are also two new paint colours for the MY21 range.

Inside we see a new dash design that Honda says offers improved storage, including the inclusion of integrated USB phone ports. All models are equipped with a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with dual-zone climate control.

The base CR-V Vi is the only variant that uses the older 2.0-litre petrol engine producing a milder 113kW of power, while all other grades incorporate a ‘T’ into their names due to being fitted with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, producing a more powerful 140kW along with 240Nm of torque through a CVT auto.

It’s not just power that the 1.5L range gets either, with Honda including its Honda Sensing safety suite as standard equipment. This brings active safety technology such as forward collision warning with AEB, lane departure warning and adaptive (radar) cruise control.

“The inclusion of Honda Sensing as standard equipment on all CR-V grades with the 1.5-litre turbo engine, represents another step in our plan to introduce the latest intelligent driver-assist and active safety technologies right across the Honda vehicle range,” said Honda Australia director, Stephen Collins.

“By early next year, almost 70 per cent of our vehicles will feature Honda Sensing, reflecting our ongoing commitment to support the safe and comfortable driving of our customers.”

However, the upgrades come at a price, with all models increasing in price over 2020’s model year range. An inevitable compromise with Australia’s weakening dollar that all car brands face, though Collins says Honda has balanced the price increase with better packaging.

“Despite challenging conditions with the Australian dollar over the past three years, we’ve maintained stable pricing right across the CR-V range since it first arrived in mid-2017,” he said.

“So with that consideration in mind, we’ve made sure the value proposition on offer with the new CR-V remains strong, with the affordable advanced safety of Honda Sensing now available from $33,490 with the VTi grade, while the competitiveness of the high series grades has been strengthened by the inclusion of more equipment and premium features.”

The base Vi, with its 2.0L engine, starts from $30,490 before on-road costs (up from $28,290), and the flagship CR-V CTi LX AWD 1.5 from $47,490. The top-spec models is equipped with nicer gear such as heated leather seats, wireless phone charging, 19-inch alloys and electric opening tailgate. The greater 1.5L range is available in various front-wheel and all-wheel drive layouts and with five or seven seats.

2021 Hodna CR-V pricing (before on-roads)

Vi 2.0L i-VTEC $30,490 VTi 1.5L VTEC Turbo $33,490 VTi 7 1.5L VTEC Turbo $35,490 VTi X 1.5L VTEC Turbo $35,990 VTi L AWD 1.5L VTEC Turbo $40,490 VTi L7 1.5L VTEC Turbo $43,490 VTi LX AWD 1.5L VTEC Turbo $47,490

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).