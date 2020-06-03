Porsche’s electric Taycan from $191,000 in Australia

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for Porsche’s all-new Taycan electric sedan.

Porsche’s Taycan electric vehicle will land in showrooms at a sub-$200k starting price, more affordable than even the base model 911.

The surprise pricing comes as Porsche’s inaugural electric car offering packs in technology unlike any other EV on the market, equipped with a unique 800-volt electrical system that allows for rapid fast charging (4 minutes for 100km range). The three-prong lineup (4S, Turbo and Turbo S) will also rival most supercars on the road for straight-line performance from the dual permanently-excited synchronous motors (one on each axle) connected to a unique two-speed transmission.

For Australia, the Taycan will come with a Mode 3 cable connection for AC charging and a 150kW on-board DC charger for use at 400 volt charging stations, with Porsche including a complimentary three-year Chargefox subscription that can be used at the 22 charging stations the company has in Australia. There will also be a roll-out of Porsche destination charging points for complimentary use by Porsche customers at locations such as boutique hotels and luxury destinations.

Pricing for the electric super sedan starts with the entry-level 4S at $191,000 before on-road costs, a discount of around $45,000 compared to the 911 Carrera. It comes equipped with the smallest capacity lithium-ion battery pack at 79.2kWh which helps the electric motors produce 320kW and 640Nm, reaching a peak output of 390kW on temporary overboost. The top speed is 250km/h, and the 0-100km/h dash is completed in 4.0 seconds – 0.2sec faster than the entry 911. Driving range from a full charge is claimed at 365km (WLTP), with 414km available from an optional 93.4kWh battery pack, which also raises the output to 420kW and 650Nm.

Standard equipment for this base model Taycan 4S is comprehensive, including leather trim interior, ventilated and heated front electric front seats, heated steering wheel, 20-inch Sport Aero alloy wheels, Bose sound system, metallic paint, 14-way electric comfort seats, full digital infotainment and driver’s instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane-keeping assist and lane change assist, keyless entry and start and 360-degree surround-view camera monitor.

The mid-grade Taycan Turbo is priced at $269,100 plus on-roads and is packed with the larger 93.4kWh battery as standard, and the model has a claimed driving range of 420km. Performance spec raises to 460kW and 500kW on overboost, with 850Nm of torque. This helps the Taycan achieve 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Finally, the flagship Turbo S comes in at $339,100 plus on-roads and packs a supercar rivaling 0-100km/h claim in just 2.8 seconds. As Porsche says and as we have tested in our overseas preview drive, the Taycan is capable of reportedly achieving this claim, unlike some EVs which need to cool the motors down.

Using the same 93.4kWh battery, electric motor output rises to 560kW and an incredible 1050Nm of torque. Driving range is a claimed 405km.

Equipment on the Turbo and Turbo S models includes upgrades such as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Sport, four-zone climate control and ambient lighting. While the 4S uses 360mm rotors with six-piston calipers, the Turbo and Turbo S use 10-piston calipers around 415mm coated and 420mm ceramic discs respectively.

Porsche Australia has officially opened the order book and expects vehicles to begin arriving in time for Christmas.

2021 Porsche Taycan pricing Australia (plus on-road costs):

Taycan 4S – $191,000

Taycan Turbo – $269,100

Taycan Turbo S – $339,100

