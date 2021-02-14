Classic ’62 Jaguar E-Type 3.8L up for auction

A wonderful red on red Jaguar E-Type coupe is going under the gavel at Slattery Auctions.

Perfect for a lazy Sunday cruise is this original 1962 Jaguar E-Type coupe, fitted with a coveted 3.8L straight-six engine and red trim interior.

Up for auction via Slattery Auctions, this 1962 red Jaguar E-Type in original condition is still going strong almost 60 years since it first debuted on stage at the Geneva Motor Show (remember when we used to have those?).

A desirable model, this particular E-Type benefits from housing the highly sought after 3.8-litre straight-six engine up front, a development of the famous XK engine that underpinned the leaping cat’s performance credentials. The 3.8L was only used between 1961 and 1963, before being replaced by the higher displacement 4.2-litre six, and later a V12 engine.

While the V12 was a larger motor, it is the 3.8L six that is coveted, with a muscular torque band bringing the E-Type to a top speed of 250km/h. It resides under the large one-piece bonnet with double-overhead camshafts and roaring triple weber carburetors to produce almost 200kW, a feat for any car let alone one of such vintage.

This particular E-Type is being auctioned by Slattery’s at an opening bid of $70,000, and will come with documentation, certificates and photographs of any maintenance and restoration work, plus extras such as wheels, tyres and a steering wheel.

Go to the auction here.

1962 JAGUAR E-TYPE AT SLATTERY’S SPECIFICATIONS:

VIN: 860809



ENGINE NO: R70168



REGO: EJX64S



COLOUR: RED



MILES SHOWING: 38,637 MILES



COMPLIANCE DATE: 01/1962



LOGBOOK:NO