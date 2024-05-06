Australia’s New Car Sales Surge in April 2024
April 2024 VFACTS data reports a record-breaking month for Australian new car sales.
APRIL 2024 SUMMARY
- Total Vehicles Sold: 92,202 (↑18.3%)
- Hybrid Vehicle Sales: 16,466 (↑194.5%)
- PHEV Sales: 1300 (↑138.5%)
- EV Sales: 6194 (↓5.1%)
- EV Market Share: 6.4% (↓ from 7.9% in April 2023)
- SUV Sales Market Share: 55.7%
- Light Commercial Vehicle Market Share: 22.0%
- Best Selling Model: Toyota RAV4 (5,857 units)
APRIL 2024 SAW record-breaking new car sales in Australia, surpassing previous year-to-date sales records. A total of 97,202 vehicles were recorded by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) as being sold, up 18.3% compared to the previous year and boosting year-to-date sales to 401,654 – an increase of over 50,515 vehicles compared to the same period last year.
Toyota leads the market in April with 20,771 sales recorded, followed by Ford, Mazda, Kia, and Mitsubishi. The Toyota RAV4 claims the top spot as Australia’s best-selling vehicle.
SUVs and Light Commercial Vehicles Sales Remain Strong
The market continues to favour SUVs and Light Commercial Vehicles such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, comprising 55.7% and 22.0% of total sales respectively. Toyota easily took out the top spot of SUV sales with its ever-popular RAV4, while the Ford Ranger topped the Light Commercial segment convincingly.
Top 15 Selling SUVs in April 2024
- Toyota RAV4: 5,857
- Mazda CX-3: 1,416
- MG ZS: 1,707
- Ford Everest: 2,400
- Tesla Model Y: 1,166
- Toyota Landcruiser wagon: 1,169
- BMW X5: 271
- Audi Q3: 428
- BMW X7: 99
- Land Rover Defender: 255
- Nissan Patrol: 460
- Suzuki Jimny: 862
- Hyundai Kona: 1,303
- Lexus NX: 368
- Isuzu MU-X: 1,876
Top 15 Selling Light Commercial Vehicles in April 2024
- Ford Ranger: 5,089
- Toyota HiLux: 4,029
- Isuzu D-Max: 1,788
- Toyota HiAce: 651
- Hyundai Staria Load: 333
- Ford Transit Custom: 253
- Toyota HiLux: 664
- Isuzu D-Max: 592
- Ford Ranger: 480
- Volkswagen Caddy: 67
- Peugeot Partner: 50
- Renault Kangoo: 25
- Ram 1500: 276
- Chevrolet Silverado: 191
- Ford F-150: 173
Chinese Cars Firmly in The Mix
Cars made in China are account for a large chunk of sales, with only vehicles produced in Thailand and Japan selling more. Korea sits in fourth behind China, while German vehicles from the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for a relatively strong position considering the premium price of those marquees.
Top 5 Countries of Origin for Vehicle Sales in April 2024
- Japan: 124,608 vehicles
- Thailand: 90,502 vehicles
- China: 61,657 vehicles
- Korea: 51,081 vehicles
- Germany: 16,354 vehicles
Rise of Hybrid and PHEV Sales, EV Sales Dip
Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid vehicles saw a significant surge, with sales soaring by 194.5% and 138.5% respectively. However, electric vehicle sales faced a downturn, declining by 5.1% from April 2023, primarily due to a sharp decrease of Tesla’s sales. However, total EV sales reported by VFACTS are up in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, recording 31,662 sales – up 32.2%.
Hybrid, PHEV and EV Sales in April 2024
- Hybrid Vehicle Sales: 16,466 (↑194.5%)
- PHEV Sales: 1300 (↑138.5%)
- EV Sales: 6194 (↓5.1%)
Biggest Gainers
Toyota was the best-selling make in April and also recorded a huge boost in sales compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, it was Chinese brand GWM which came in second in terms of growth, up over 50%. Newcomer Chery, which has reentered the Australian market with a more convincing lineup since its first attempt here years ago, has seen considerable growth of over 37%. Isuzu and Suzuki meanwhile split the two Chinese marquees with tremendous upswing in sales compared to the same period in 2023.
2024 April Sales by Category
|Category
|Model
|Sales
|Small cars under $40,000
|Toyota Corolla
|2097
|Kia Cerato
|1454
|Mazda 3
|893
|Medium SUVs under $60,000
|Toyota RAV4
|5857
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|1848
|Kia Sportage
|1699
|Light SUV
|Mazda CX-3
|1416
|Suzuki Jimny
|862
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|714
|4×4 utes
|Ford Ranger
|5089
|Toyota HiLux
|4029
|Isuzu D-Max
|1788
|Small SUVs under $45,000
|MG ZS
|1707
|Hyundai Kona
|1303
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|1180
|Medium cars under $60,000
|Toyota Camry
|1873
|BYD Seal
|811
|Mazda 6
|104
|Upper large SUVs under $120,000
|Toyota Landcruiser wagon
|1169
|Nissan Patrol
|460
|Kia EV9
|61
|People movers under $70,000
|Kia Carnival
|647
|Hyundai Staria
|85
|LDV MIFA
|36
|Large SUVs under $80,000
|Ford Everest
|2400
|Isuzu MU-X
|1876
|Kia Sorento
|1054
|4×2 utes
|Toyota HiLux
|664
|Isuzu D-Max
|592
|Ford Ranger
|480
|Sports cars under $80,000
|Subaru BRZ
|74
|Mazda MX-5
|58
|Toyota GR86
|37
|Sports cars over $80,000
|BMW 2 Series two-doors
|131
|BMW 4 Series two-doors
|42
|Chevrolet Corvette
|20
|Medium van
|Toyota Hiace
|651
|Hyundai Staria Load
|333
|Ford Transit Custom
|253
|Light cars under $30,000
|MG 3
|890
|Mazda 2
|453
|Toyota Yaris
|393
|Upper large SUVs over $120,000
|BMW X7
|99
|Mercedes-Benz G-CLass
|46
|Range Rover
|43
|Light vans
|Volkswagen Caddy
|67
|Peugeot Partner
|50
|Renault Kangoo
|25
|Micro cars
|Kia Picanto
|392
|Fiat 500
|40
|Large SUVs over $80,000
|BMW X5
|271
|Land Rover Defender
|255
|Range Rover Sport
|180
|Large cars under $70,000
|Skoda Superb
|16
|Citroen C5 X
|4
|People movers over $70,000
|Volkswagen Multivan
|60
|Lexus LM
|27
|Mercedes-Benz V-Class
|19
|Medium SUVs over $60,000
|Tesla Model Y
|1166
|Lexus NX
|368
|BMW X3
|341
|Medium cars over $60,000
|Tesla Model 3
|911
|BMW 3 Series
|219
|BMW i4
|206
|Large pickups
|RAM 1500
|276
|Chevrolet Silverado
|191
|Ford F-150
|173
|Upper large cars over $100,000
|BMW i7
|6
|BMW 7 Series
|4
|Porsche Panamera
|4
|Sports cars over $200,000
|Porsche 911
|59
|McLaren
|11
|Lamborghini
|8
Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).