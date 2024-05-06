Car News Australia’s New Car Sales Surge in April 2024

April 2024 VFACTS data reports a record-breaking month for Australian new car sales.

APRIL 2024 SUMMARY

Short List

Total Vehicles Sold: 92,202 ( ↑18.3% )

) Hybrid Vehicle Sales: 16,466 ( ↑194.5% )

) PHEV Sales: 1300 ( ↑138.5% )

) EV Sales: 6194 ( ↓5.1% )

) EV Market Share: 6.4% ( ↓ from 7.9% in April 2023 )

) SUV Sales Market Share: 55.7%

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Share: 22.0%

Best Selling Model: Toyota RAV4 (5,857 units)

APRIL 2024 SAW record-breaking new car sales in Australia, surpassing previous year-to-date sales records. A total of 97,202 vehicles were recorded by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) as being sold, up 18.3% compared to the previous year and boosting year-to-date sales to 401,654 – an increase of over 50,515 vehicles compared to the same period last year.

Toyota leads the market in April with 20,771 sales recorded, followed by Ford, Mazda, Kia, and Mitsubishi. The Toyota RAV4 claims the top spot as Australia’s best-selling vehicle.

SUVs and Light Commercial Vehicles Sales Remain Strong

The market continues to favour SUVs and Light Commercial Vehicles such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, comprising 55.7% and 22.0% of total sales respectively. Toyota easily took out the top spot of SUV sales with its ever-popular RAV4, while the Ford Ranger topped the Light Commercial segment convincingly.

Top 15 Selling SUVs in April 2024

Toyota RAV4: 5,857 Mazda CX-3: 1,416 MG ZS: 1,707 Ford Everest: 2,400 Tesla Model Y: 1,166 Toyota Landcruiser wagon: 1,169 BMW X5: 271 Audi Q3: 428 BMW X7: 99 Land Rover Defender: 255 Nissan Patrol: 460 Suzuki Jimny: 862 Hyundai Kona: 1,303 Lexus NX: 368 Isuzu MU-X: 1,876

Top 15 Selling Light Commercial Vehicles in April 2024

Ford Ranger: 5,089 Toyota HiLux: 4,029 Isuzu D-Max: 1,788 Toyota HiAce: 651 Hyundai Staria Load: 333 Ford Transit Custom: 253 Toyota HiLux: 664 Isuzu D-Max: 592 Ford Ranger: 480 Volkswagen Caddy: 67 Peugeot Partner: 50 Renault Kangoo: 25 Ram 1500: 276 Chevrolet Silverado: 191 Ford F-150: 173

Chinese Cars Firmly in The Mix

Cars made in China are account for a large chunk of sales, with only vehicles produced in Thailand and Japan selling more. Korea sits in fourth behind China, while German vehicles from the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for a relatively strong position considering the premium price of those marquees.

Top 5 Countries of Origin for Vehicle Sales in April 2024

Japan: 124,608 vehicles Thailand: 90,502 vehicles China: 61,657 vehicles Korea: 51,081 vehicles Germany: 16,354 vehicles

Rise of Hybrid and PHEV Sales, EV Sales Dip

Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid vehicles saw a significant surge, with sales soaring by 194.5% and 138.5% respectively. However, electric vehicle sales faced a downturn, declining by 5.1% from April 2023, primarily due to a sharp decrease of Tesla’s sales. However, total EV sales reported by VFACTS are up in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, recording 31,662 sales – up 32.2%.

Hybrid, PHEV and EV Sales in April 2024

Hybrid Vehicle Sales: 16,466 (↑194.5%)

PHEV Sales: 1300 (↑138.5%)

EV Sales: 6194 (↓5.1%)

Biggest Gainers

Toyota was the best-selling make in April and also recorded a huge boost in sales compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, it was Chinese brand GWM which came in second in terms of growth, up over 50%. Newcomer Chery, which has reentered the Australian market with a more convincing lineup since its first attempt here years ago, has seen considerable growth of over 37%. Isuzu and Suzuki meanwhile split the two Chinese marquees with tremendous upswing in sales compared to the same period in 2023.

2024 April Sales by Category

Category Model Sales Small cars under $40,000 Toyota Corolla 2097 Kia Cerato 1454 Mazda 3 893 Medium SUVs under $60,000 Toyota RAV4 5857 Mitsubishi Outlander 1848 Kia Sportage 1699 Light SUV Mazda CX-3 1416 Suzuki Jimny 862 Toyota Yaris Cross 714 4×4 utes Ford Ranger 5089 Toyota HiLux 4029 Isuzu D-Max 1788 Small SUVs under $45,000 MG ZS 1707 Hyundai Kona 1303 Toyota Corolla Cross 1180 Medium cars under $60,000 Toyota Camry 1873 BYD Seal 811 Mazda 6 104 Upper large SUVs under $120,000 Toyota Landcruiser wagon 1169 Nissan Patrol 460 Kia EV9 61 People movers under $70,000 Kia Carnival 647 Hyundai Staria 85 LDV MIFA 36 Large SUVs under $80,000 Ford Everest 2400 Isuzu MU-X 1876 Kia Sorento 1054 4×2 utes Toyota HiLux 664 Isuzu D-Max 592 Ford Ranger 480 Sports cars under $80,000 Subaru BRZ 74 Mazda MX-5 58 Toyota GR86 37 Sports cars over $80,000 BMW 2 Series two-doors 131 BMW 4 Series two-doors 42 Chevrolet Corvette 20 Medium van Toyota Hiace 651 Hyundai Staria Load 333 Ford Transit Custom 253 Light cars under $30,000 MG 3 890 Mazda 2 453 Toyota Yaris 393 Upper large SUVs over $120,000 BMW X7 99 Mercedes-Benz G-CLass 46 Range Rover 43 Light vans Volkswagen Caddy 67 Peugeot Partner 50 Renault Kangoo 25 Micro cars Kia Picanto 392 Fiat 500 40 Large SUVs over $80,000 BMW X5 271 Land Rover Defender 255 Range Rover Sport 180 Large cars under $70,000 Skoda Superb 16 Citroen C5 X 4 People movers over $70,000 Volkswagen Multivan 60 Lexus LM 27 Mercedes-Benz V-Class 19 Medium SUVs over $60,000 Tesla Model Y 1166 Lexus NX 368 BMW X3 341 Medium cars over $60,000 Tesla Model 3 911 BMW 3 Series 219 BMW i4 206 Large pickups RAM 1500 276 Chevrolet Silverado 191 Ford F-150 173 Upper large cars over $100,000 BMW i7 6 BMW 7 Series 4 Porsche Panamera 4 Sports cars over $200,000 Porsche 911 59 McLaren 11 Lamborghini 8

