Australia’s New Car Sales Surge in April 2024

06 May 2024
Alex Rae 0

April 2024 VFACTS data reports a record-breaking month for Australian new car sales.

APRIL 2024 SUMMARY

Short List
  • Total Vehicles Sold: 92,202 (↑18.3%)
  • Hybrid Vehicle Sales: 16,466 (↑194.5%)
  • PHEV Sales: 1300 (↑138.5%)
  • EV Sales: 6194 (↓5.1%)
  • EV Market Share: 6.4% (↓ from 7.9% in April 2023)
  • SUV Sales Market Share: 55.7%
  • Light Commercial Vehicle Market Share: 22.0%
  • Best Selling Model: Toyota RAV4 (5,857 units)

APRIL 2024 SAW record-breaking new car sales in Australia, surpassing previous year-to-date sales records. A total of 97,202 vehicles were recorded by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) as being sold, up 18.3% compared to the previous year and boosting year-to-date sales to 401,654 – an increase of over 50,515 vehicles compared to the same period last year.

Toyota leads the market in April with 20,771 sales recorded, followed by Ford, Mazda, Kia, and Mitsubishi. The Toyota RAV4 claims the top spot as Australia’s best-selling vehicle.

SUVs and Light Commercial Vehicles Sales Remain Strong

The market continues to favour SUVs and Light Commercial Vehicles such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, comprising 55.7% and 22.0% of total sales respectively. Toyota easily took out the top spot of SUV sales with its ever-popular RAV4, while the Ford Ranger topped the Light Commercial segment convincingly.

Top 15 Selling SUVs in April 2024

  1. Toyota RAV4: 5,857
  2. Mazda CX-3: 1,416
  3. MG ZS: 1,707
  4. Ford Everest: 2,400
  5. Tesla Model Y: 1,166
  6. Toyota Landcruiser wagon: 1,169
  7. BMW X5: 271
  8. Audi Q3: 428
  9. BMW X7: 99
  10. Land Rover Defender: 255
  11. Nissan Patrol: 460
  12. Suzuki Jimny: 862
  13. Hyundai Kona: 1,303
  14. Lexus NX: 368
  15. Isuzu MU-X: 1,876

Top 15 Selling Light Commercial Vehicles in April 2024

  1. Ford Ranger: 5,089
  2. Toyota HiLux: 4,029
  3. Isuzu D-Max: 1,788
  4. Toyota HiAce: 651
  5. Hyundai Staria Load: 333
  6. Ford Transit Custom: 253
  7. Toyota HiLux: 664
  8. Isuzu D-Max: 592
  9. Ford Ranger: 480
  10. Volkswagen Caddy: 67
  11. Peugeot Partner: 50
  12. Renault Kangoo: 25
  13. Ram 1500: 276
  14. Chevrolet Silverado: 191
  15. Ford F-150: 173

Chinese Cars Firmly in The Mix

Cars made in China are account for a large chunk of sales, with only vehicles produced in Thailand and Japan selling more. Korea sits in fourth behind China, while German vehicles from the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for a relatively strong position considering the premium price of those marquees.

Top 5 Countries of Origin for Vehicle Sales in April 2024

  1. Japan: 124,608 vehicles
  2. Thailand: 90,502 vehicles
  3. China: 61,657 vehicles
  4. Korea: 51,081 vehicles
  5. Germany: 16,354 vehicles

Rise of Hybrid and PHEV Sales, EV Sales Dip

Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid vehicles saw a significant surge, with sales soaring by 194.5% and 138.5% respectively. However, electric vehicle sales faced a downturn, declining by 5.1% from April 2023, primarily due to a sharp decrease of Tesla’s sales. However, total EV sales reported by VFACTS are up in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, recording 31,662 sales – up 32.2%.

Hybrid, PHEV and EV Sales in April 2024

  • Hybrid Vehicle Sales: 16,466 (↑194.5%)
  • PHEV Sales: 1300 (↑138.5%)
  • EV Sales: 6194 (↓5.1%)

Biggest Gainers

Toyota was the best-selling make in April and also recorded a huge boost in sales compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, it was Chinese brand GWM which came in second in terms of growth, up over 50%. Newcomer Chery, which has reentered the Australian market with a more convincing lineup since its first attempt here years ago, has seen considerable growth of over 37%. Isuzu and Suzuki meanwhile split the two Chinese marquees with tremendous upswing in sales compared to the same period in 2023.

2024 April Sales by Category

CategoryModelSales
Small cars under $40,000Toyota Corolla2097
Kia Cerato1454
Mazda 3893
Medium SUVs under $60,000Toyota RAV45857
Mitsubishi Outlander1848
Kia Sportage1699
Light SUVMazda CX-31416
Suzuki Jimny862
Toyota Yaris Cross714
4×4 utesFord Ranger5089
Toyota HiLux4029
Isuzu D-Max1788
Small SUVs under $45,000MG ZS1707
Hyundai Kona1303
Toyota Corolla Cross1180
Medium cars under $60,000Toyota Camry1873
BYD Seal811
Mazda 6104
Upper large SUVs under $120,000Toyota Landcruiser wagon1169
Nissan Patrol460
Kia EV961
People movers under $70,000Kia Carnival647
Hyundai Staria85
LDV MIFA36
Large SUVs under $80,000Ford Everest2400
Isuzu MU-X1876
Kia Sorento1054
4×2 utesToyota HiLux664
Isuzu D-Max592
Ford Ranger480
Sports cars under $80,000Subaru BRZ74
Mazda MX-558
Toyota GR8637
Sports cars over $80,000BMW 2 Series two-doors131
BMW 4 Series two-doors42
Chevrolet Corvette20
Medium vanToyota Hiace651
Hyundai Staria Load333
Ford Transit Custom253
Light cars under $30,000MG 3890
Mazda 2453
Toyota Yaris393
Upper large SUVs over $120,000BMW X799
Mercedes-Benz G-CLass46
Range Rover43
Light vansVolkswagen Caddy67
Peugeot Partner50
Renault Kangoo25
Micro carsKia Picanto392
Fiat 50040
Large SUVs over $80,000BMW X5271
Land Rover Defender255
Range Rover Sport180
Large cars under $70,000Skoda Superb16
Citroen C5 X4
People movers over $70,000Volkswagen Multivan60
Lexus LM27
Mercedes-Benz V-Class19
Medium SUVs over $60,000Tesla Model Y1166
Lexus NX368
BMW X3341
Medium cars over $60,000Tesla Model 3911
BMW 3 Series219
BMW i4206
Large pickupsRAM 1500276
Chevrolet Silverado191
Ford F-150173
Upper large cars over $100,000BMW i76
BMW 7 Series4
Porsche Panamera4
Sports cars over $200,000Porsche 91159
McLaren11
Lamborghini8

