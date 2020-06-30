More rugged Defender Hard Top revealed

Hard Top range returns to Land Rover Defender.

Land Rover has confirmed it will introduce a new Hard Top variant to the Defender in both 90 and 110 wheelbases.

On the list of improvements (if you’re after a work truck, not a Toorak tractor) are options for things like increased ride height, deeper wading depth, rugged load cabin and a three-seat front bench.

The nameplate returns to the Defender since it was first stuck on the British four-wheel drive in the 1950s. Seventy years later, and the new model brings back much of the same practicality but with a car that harnesses the latest technology and drivetrains.

As one would expect, in the rear, the interior is bare bones. It can be fitted with a variety of accessories, but the primary purpose is to haul and load. Unlike the glasshouse of the normal Defender passenger variant, the windows in the rear are replaced with body panels.

The model is much like the Defender Commercial concept shown last year at the Frankfurt motor show with simpler steel wheels and a basic fabric trim cabin.

On the list of options is a jump seat between the front two seats, providing belted seating for up to three. Defender 110 variants also have the option for adjustable air suspension which increases ride height to 291mm and the wading depth to 900mm. It also has a 3500kg braked towing capacity.

The model might become a choice for off-roaders in Australia, though Land Rover Australia is so far only assessing the model for introduction.

In the UK, it will hit the road and work sites at the equivalent price of just over $60,000 for the base model D200, powered by a 2.0-litre diesel turbo producing 147kW and 430Nm. We’d expect it to cost more here.

