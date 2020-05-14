New Nissan Fairlady Z to be unveiled soon

Nissan’s twin-turbo V6 Z rival to the Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra will be unveiled in 12 months.

Nissan will lift the sheet on its much-anticipated sequel to the 370z, understood to now carry two badges designating two power output tunes.

The latest round of information comes from reports in Japan overnight which suggest sources at Nissan’s headquarters have now confirmed there will be two variants of the Z.

Nissan has already registered the new ‘Fairlady’ name and it is believed that this nameplate will be applied to a de-tuned version of the flagship ‘400Z’, itself carrying the fully powered 400hp/298kW version of the new 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine. The 400Z seems unlikely for the de-tuned version given its 300hp output, which will be named the Fairlady.

In the Fairlady, it is expected to produce 224kW, still a considerable power output. The transmission mated to the motor will be a seven-speed automatic transmission, and as first reported by Practical Motoring earlier this year it is expected there will not be a manual offered in this last Z send off.

The scheduled debut for the new Z models is May 2021, according to reports from Japan, with Nissan set to show off styling which will hark back to the original Fairlady shape with retro design cues (rendered here by design student Leyang Bai). The interior is also likely to be significantly upgraded over the current model on sale.

While it’s impossible for the new Z model to be confirmed for Australia yet – at least not until the model is officially confirmed by Nissan – Nissan Australia has already registered trademarks for the new Z badge, hinting that we will indeed see the new model land here.

