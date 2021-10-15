2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon to replace Levorg in Australia

The more practical version of Subaru’s WRX will land in showrooms next year.

Subaru Australia has confirmed a new WRX Sportswagon will join the WRX sedan in showrooms next year.

Buyers will have the choice of the longer body WRX which effectively replaces the Levorg.

“Subaru Australia is thrilled to announce a highly anticipated WRX Sportswagon will also arrive on Australian shores in Q2, 202,” said the company in its announcement.

“The WRX is a true rally-bred vehicle that has earned an iconic status over the decades, and the all-new WRX promises to deliver a thrilling experience to drivers,” added Blair Read, General Manager Subaru Australia.

“The WRX Sportswagon offers Australians an additional version of this performance machine with enhanced practicality for everyday use.”

Power for the new model comes from Subaru’s new 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine – a format used by every WRX since the Mk1 of 1992. Here, it pumps 202kW and 350Nm. Power goes to both axles via a six-speed manual gearbox or a new automatic Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) said to offer 30% faster upshifts and 50% faster downshifts.

The torque curve has been broadened to give peak output from 2000rpm to 5200rpm and Subaru claims the extra 400cc of displacement – along with a new electronically controlled turbo wastegate and bypass valves – improves the throttle response.

One of the most significant evolutions for the WRX is the switch to Subaru’s new Global Platform, shared with the Outback estate and Forester crossover. This is claimed to bring “a substantial upgrade in ride and handling performance”, with increased chassis stiffness and a lower centre of gravity. It’s said to have 28% more torsional rigidity than the previous chassis and the rear stabiliser bar is now mounted directly to the body (rather than the subframe) for flatter cornering performance.

With overhauled front suspension, quicker steering and ventilated disc brakes all round, the WRX is claimed to give “the highest levels of dynamic performance and ride comfort in its history”.

Customers can register their interest for the all-new Subaru WRX and WRX Sportwagon at Subaru’s website.

Local specification and pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date of the new 2022 Subaru WRX.