2021 Nissan X-Trail outed in leaked images

This is likely our best look at the upcoming Nissan X-Trail, destined for Australian shores.

WHAT CERTAINLY appears to be official marketing images of the next-gen 2021 Nissan X-Trail have leaked online, showing the new model in full.

The images match rendered images submitted by Nissan to a South American patent office last month, so it’s likely what we are looking at is the real deal. While the rear badge has ‘Rogue’ lettering, the model is sold here under the X-Trail name.

The images were leaked onto a French car forum and show the model inside and out.

Overall, the design is boxier and more premium, the latter concept making its way inside too. Upfront is Nissan’s ‘V-Motion’ grille and new, slim LED headlights with bold fog lights underneath. The rear has also had some major tweaks and the tailgate appears to sit higher with a taller beltline.

Inside, the interior for this tipped top-spec model is covered with premium quilted leather and a variety of trim elements dotted about the cabin. The dash upfront has been majorly overhauled, with slim, Euro-inspired air vents and a much nicer-looking infotainment display that likely measures around 9.0-inches, showing Apple CarPlay which Nissan is rolling out into new models (along with Android Auto). The centre console is even much nicer, finished in piano black and using a smaller gear shifter with contemporary design cues.

There are no details or specifications provided in the leak, though it is rumoured the new model will introduce a turbocharged 2.0- or 2.5-litre petrol engine to directly compete with models such as the turbo Mazda CX-5 and Ford Escape which currently outpace the medium-size SUV segment.

In any event, the car pictured looks like a significant improvement on the current model.

