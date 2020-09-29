Toyota reveals Hilux Mako as a Raptor rival

Forget dinosaurs, the Toyota Hilux Mako is the Japanese brand’s shark-named answer to the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Toyota has shown off a lifted and unique Hilux model in New Zealand named after one of the world’s most vicious sharks, the Mako. This is the Hilux many have been waiting for.

The Mako is largely based on the Hilux Rugged-X on sale in Australia, but the Kiwi version goes a few steps further with an increased suspension lift, unique black Rhino 18-inch allows and Maxxis RAZR All-Terrain tyres (265/60). The suspension changes see an ARB Old Man Emu setup used for 40mm lift front and 50mm lift rear, this includes Old Man Emu BP-51 by-pass shocks with adjustable compression and rebound control. The leaf springs have also been upgraded. There is currently no clearance and departure angle information available.

Also adorned onto the Mako is the Rugged-X hoopless bar upfront, bash plates underneath, LED light bar, easy access recovery hooks, unique fender flares, Make-embossed side steps, and a customised tray with soft lift and close.

Toyota New Zealand is planning to sell around 250 units annually at a price of NZD$79,990 – almost $74k Australian. While there is no doubt that this is the thoughest-looking Hilux in the Asia-Pacific region, unfortunately, it seems that Australia will miss out on the model, with the local lineup capped with the Hilux Rogue and Rugged-X models.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).