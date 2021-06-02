Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series to be revealed next week

Highly anticipated and all-new 300 Series Cruiser is finally about to break cover after.

Toyota Middle East has confirmed in a social post on Instagram that it will reveal the all-new 300 SEries LandCruiser next week.

Set to make its debut there on June 9 at 9:30 pm local time, the unveil will happen here at 3:30 am Thursday, June 10. So while Australia might be one of the LandCruiser’s strongest markets, the UAE, which accounts for the most sales, gets the final say in when the model will be shown.

So far we have only an official teaser from the social video to go off, but leaked images show a more revealing story.

The front will become more bluff with a larger grille, and new LED headlights and LED taillights round out the boxy 300 Series LandCruiser. Inside we can expect a large 10 to 12.0-inch infotainment screen, digital display for the driver, and revised interior design. Also, expect connectivity like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to make its way inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyota UAE (@toyotauae)

Toyota Australia has already said it is excited about the new model and that it will bring customers everything they expect from the big four-wheel drive. That would be things like a full 3500kg braked towing capacity, however, the existing twin-turbo V8 diesel engine has been axed.

Replacing the old bent-eight oiler is a new 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 diesel, according to leaked internal documents. It should produce around 225kW and 700Nm, making it one of the most powerful V6 diesel engines on the market.

Also joining the new V6 diesel turbo are two petrol options: a twin-turbo V6 and hybrid V6, though the hybrid is expected later in the LandCruiser’s lifecycle, meeting Toyota’s global goal of electrifying every model in its lineup.

All will be properly revealed during the model’s debut next week. Tune in to Practical Motoring Thursday, June 10 for all of the details from the LandCruiser 300 Series unveiling.