Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series revealed

The result is a new model on the new GA-F platform, itself based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) chassis that underpins everything from the Rav4 to the Yaris. Improvements include weight reduction, lowering the center of gravity, adoption of new powertrains, and new interior and exterior design.

Toyota says that its key criteria in developing the new LandCruiser were: Inheriting and evolving the Land Cruiser’s essence of “reliability, durability, and off-road performance”, and; Creating a riding experience that enables the driver to drive with ease on any type of road in the world without tiring easily.

The replacement for the 15-year-old 200 Series, the new model brings a familiar look but with distinct new flavours thanks to a GR Sport model which is more off-road oriented. It also brings two new V6 engines and a bevy of new gear, safety equipment, and technology.

The platform is redesigned with increased rigidity, and the weight reduces by as much as 200kg – thanks in part to the smaller engines. The key to changes is also a new and improved suspension structure.

Keeping to LandCruiser’s character, off-road performance is improved as well. Some of the changes include wheel articulation, improved road-holding performance through the adoption of the E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), Multi-Terrain Monitor, which displays obstacles as viewed from the driver’s viewpoint, and Multi-Terrain Select which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode.

The vehicle size including the total length, total width, and wheelbase, as well as both the departure and approach angles have been kept the same as the previous model.

Underneath the bonnet are two new engines, both V6s though one petrol and the other diesel. The diesel V6 is key for Australia as it effectively replaces the old 4.2-litre V8 twin-turbo.

The new 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and produces 227kW and 700Nm of torque; the 3.5L V6 turbo petrol produces 305kW and 650Nm via the same transmission.

We are yet to hear about the anticipated V6 petrol hybrid, which forms part of Toyota’s plan to electrify all of its models.

Outside, the LandCruiser is familiar but with a sharper appearance via creased bodywork and new LED headlights. However, the new GR Sport is the model which looks most different, with ‘TOYOTA’ across its black grille and looking suited in harsher environments. It is unclear what specifications and pricing will be in Australia, but expect a late 2021 launch.

Inside, the cabin looks utilitarian but polished, and the addition of a large infotainment system brings new tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which is found across Toyota’s lineup now.