Is this UDO the new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series?

More secret than Area 51, is this camo-clad test car Toyota’s next-gen four-wheel drive?

An unidentified driving object has been spied testing in Japan, and punters are suggesting it is the first sighting of the upcoming 300 Series Toyota LandCruiser.

Given the blurry nature of this image shared to the Japanese MAGX forum, we’ll tread lightly and say it at least looks like a four-wheel-drive, or a large SUV. Sure, it could be the new 300 Series LandCruiser, or it could be a new Mazda people mover.

In any event, Toyota’s 300 Series LC is on the way, and it will be testing around now. It was reported to debut last year in August though, and now reports from Japan suggest April-June this year. If it isn’t obvious yet, it seems no one really knows what the car looks like and when it will debut.

Undoubtedly a highly-anticipated model, the thing we do know is that Toyota is odds-on to cancelling the V8 engine, meaning we should see a variety of V6 options, including the possibility of hybrid.