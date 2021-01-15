Kia announces electric vehicle future

Kia breaks into new territory this decade, changing its look, focus and feel.

Kia – nee Kia Motors – has announced that along with a new look and slogan, it will launch seven new electric vehicles in six years, catering for all manner of purposes.

Shown in a shadowy teaser image the new models will include SUVs – one of which will the very first EV shown within the next few months – and other multi-people movers and a commercial pod. Kia says that all of these cars will be launched by 2027.

“At Kia, we believe that transportation, mobility, and movement represent a human right,” says President and CEO of Kia, Ho Sung Song.

“Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally. Today we start putting this vision into action with the launch of our new brand purpose and strategy for the future,”

As expected, the new EVs will sit ontop the Hyundai Motor Group’s new E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) and the upcoming SUV based on the Imagine Concept will spawn a high-performance variant capable of a sub 4.0-second 0-100km/h sprint.

Othe models like a commercial pod-style vehicle will serve entirely different duties, capable of moving people or goods safely, under the name of PBVs, or Purpose Built Vehicles.

The first of these new models will unveil itself in Q1 this year and tout the new Kia logo which has just been revealed. The new logo will eventually make its way across the entire stable of Kia models within the next two years.