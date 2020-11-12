Ford Everest BaseCamp and Sport return for 2021

Popular special editions with exclusive trimmings continued in the revised Everest lineup.

Ford has announced a revamped Everest that brings styling and special edition variants to the 2021.25MY lineup.

Of particular interest are the Everest BaseCamp and Everet Sport, two models which proved successful previously and have been renewed for 2021, with the Sport also now available in RWD.

The BaseCamp adds $2200 for an additional $6000 value, packed with a heap of extras. That additional equipment includes BaseCamp decals on both front doors, and a grey painted grill, front bumper plate, rear bumper skidplate, fender vents and wheels. It also is adorned with a 76mm diameter black nudge bar, Ford licensed LED light bar, snorkel intake, black roof carry bars, Pioneer Platform, Sunsseker awning and a Ford tow bar rated to 3000kg or 3100kg braked towing capacity depending on your choice of 3.2L turbo or 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine respectively. As good as it sounds, only 450 units will be made available.

The other special edition available in the revised lineup is the Everest Sport, which is equipped with the 2.0-litre bi-turbo engine and the option of all or rear-wheel drive. As the name implies, it is a sportier option, equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, black grille insert, black front and rear bumper and tailgate applique, black roof rails and side mirrors, ‘SPORT’ decals inside and out, ‘EVEREST’ on the bonnet and soft top instrument panel with blue stitching on the dash.

As per the Everest’s bag of safety tricks, it comes with AEB with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, auto high beams, rearview camera, rear parking sensors, speed limited on the cruise control and trailer sway assist (when towing).

The two Everest special edition are joined by the standard Everest Trend and Titanium models, both receiving a new grille and the top-spec model ‘EVEREST’ lettering on the bonnet.

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Ford Australia President and CEO, Andrew Birkic said that he expects many will be looking to travel local rather than overseas.

“We know the travel habits of Australians are changing in the wake of COVID-19, and more and more Aussies will be looking for road trip adventures. The Everest offers a smooth ride on the highway, plus genuine off-road, off-the-beaten track capability,” he said.

“Now, with the Everest BaseCampSpecial Editionand Everest Sportin rear wheel drive, we’re offering more choice for our customers to take to the roads in vehicles that have been designed and engineered in Australia to make discovering our great country easy, safe and comfortable.”

The updated MY2021.25 Ford Everest range is available from dealers this December.

2021 Ford Everest BaseCamp and Sport driveaway pricing:

Everest BaseCamp 3.2l 4WD $64,990 Everest BaseCamp 2.0l Bi-Turbo 4WD $66,490 Everest Sport 2.0l Bi-Turbo RWD $59,990

2021 Ford Everest driveaway pricing: