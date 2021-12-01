2022 Ford Ranger shown with ARB accessories

Camping, touring and off-road accessories from ARB have been shown for the new Ford Ranger.

Official off-road accessories for the 2022 Ford Ranger ute from ARB have been shown, this time loaded by Ford onto its website rather than via any sort of official announcement.

Ford has a history of working with ARB and had already said it was working with the accessories supplier, though it looks like options on the next-gen will go a step further with roof-top tents and more.

The images show proper gear fitted to the new Ranger including a pop-up tent, storage, fridge, towing side mirrors, front bars, roof carriers, snorkels, tub canopies, side rails with side steps, bash plates, and LED spotlights.

Despite coming form a third-party, the approved ARB accessories fall under Ford’s factory standard five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty

Ford is ramping up anticipation for the new Ranger and will reveal further details soon. It has also confirmed that the new Ranger Raptor will be unveiled in February next year.