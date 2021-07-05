Ford, Toyota and Isuzu utes are the top three selling cars in Australia

Australia buys utes in bulk during EOFY June while SUVs and small cars tussle.

Vfacts reporting for June show that utes dominated the month of sales with three models filling the top three spots on the sales chart.

A month of end-of-financial-year deals for tradies and business owners, the Ford Ranger (6058 sales) proved the most attraction ahead of the Toyota HiLux (5412) and Isuu D-Max (3167).

It’s one of the only times that the Ford Ranger outshined the Hilux for outright sales, though the two do exchange wins more regularly when it comes to 4×4 dual-cab sales. For June 2021, sales of Toyota’s Hilux were down around 17 per cent year-on-year compared to Ford Ranger which was up almost 14 per cent.

Isuzu’s D-Max climbed a couple of rungs, out-doing the Mitsubishi Triton in the fight for third most popular ute on the Australian market and also becoming the third most popular car around the country. Moving 3167 units in June, sales of the new D-Max were up almost 100 per cent compared to the same month last year though only marginally up on last month when it was sitting fifth on the overall sales ladder.

The rest of the top ten was led by the Mazda CX-5 (3018) in fourth, outselling the Toyota Rav4 for the first time this year. Rav4’s slip to seventh on the ladder with 2501 sales comes as supply constraints take a hit on deliveries. Kia’s Cerato sits in the fifth spot with 2711 sales following a launch of its updated 2021 model; Toyota’s Prado and Corolla bolstered the Japanese maker’s total tally, sitting in sixth and tenth respectively with 2610 and 2175 sales. Sitting in eighth and ninth are Hyundai i30 (2331) and Mitsubishi Triton (2240).

The top ten brands for June overall were fairly similar to May, though Chinese brand MG launched itself into eight on the ladder with 4303 sales and pushing Subaru out of the tenth spot, now occupied by Isuzu which is introducing a new generation MU-X next month.