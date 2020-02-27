Details: 2020 Subaru Impreza sedan and hatch Australia

Full pricing and specifications for the 2020 Subaru Impreza sedan and hatch have been announced.

Subaru Australia has announced pricing and specification for its refreshed 2020 Impreza range.

Arriving in dealerships around Australia in four different trim levels – 2.0i, 2.0i-L, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i-S – the entire range continues to be powered by Subaru’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115kW and 196Nm through a CVT to all four wheels.

There are however plenty of changes both visible and underneath the skin, the MY20 range showing a fresh face, better safety and technology, and suspension changes to improve ride quality.

Outside on both sedan and hatchback, we see a new bumper design and fascia, LED headlights and fog lights and new alloy wheel designs. Hatches gain additional smoked rear taillights.

Pricing starts at $23,740 plus on-road costs for the entry-level 2.0i, which comes with fabric trim seats, 6.5-inch infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, while other variants gain equipment such as a larger 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function display in the cluster, updated door trim material, premium cloth or leather upholstery (depending on grade), 18-inch alloys and Subaru’s EyeSight safety system with AEB, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring with lane change assist, automatic reverse braking and a front-view monitor.

Extra additions for the 2020 model lineup include Magnetite grey paint, automatic door locking and SI-Drive, which can be set to Sport or Intelligent drive to improve either fuel consumption (5.6L/100km on the claimed combined cycle) or engine response.

How much does the 2020 Subaru Impreza sedan cost?

Impreza 2.0i – $23,740 (+ORCs)

Impreza 2.0i-L – $25,860 (+ORCs)

Impreza 2.0i-Premium – $28,390 (+ORCs)

Impreza 2.0i-S – $31,160 (+ORCs)

How much does the 2020 Subaru Impreza hatch cost?

Impreza 2.0i – $23,940 (+ORCs)

Impreza 2.0i-L – $26,060 (+ORCs)

Impreza 2.0i-Premium – $28,590 (+ORCs)

Impreza 2.0i-S – $31,360 (+ORCs)

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).