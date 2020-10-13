4x44x4 NewsCar News

All-new GWM Ute set to arrive this year

13 Oct 2020 Alex Rae
All-new dual-cab ute model to enter Australian market Q4 this year.

Great Wall Motors will rebrand as GWM when it introduces an all-new dual-cab model later this year.

Keeping nomenclature short, the new ute will simply be called, ‘Ute’.

The new GWM Ute will be offered in three trim variants in only dual-cab utility body styles, offering the Cannon, Cannon-L and tops-pec Cannon-X across the range. It will compete against stalwarts such as the Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

But output from the engine is lower than rivals. Powering the Ute is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 120kW and 400Nm through either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission mated to a four-wheel drive system – the auto a new addition in a Great Wall/GWM car.

Also new will be safety technology such as lane-keeping assist and AEB if such equipment is confirmed for the Australian market – we’re still waiting on final specs and pricing.

Inside are a variety of trims, from basic fabric to leather and a large 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

All will be revealed soon with the GWM Ute launching Q4 2020.

