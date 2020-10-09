Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV joined by GSR model for 2021

Mitsubishi adds GSR model to the updated Outlander PHEV lineup.

Available from dealers next week, Mitsubishi has updated its Outlander PHEV (plug-in electric hybrid) range, including the introduction of a limited-edition GSR model to the medium-size family SUV.

The line-up now consists of the entry-level ES, which has been upgraded with more safety equipment, the middle-priced GSR with an added sporty body kit and interior trims, and the top-spec Exceed which has a number of exclusive technology and features.

The changes see the entry ES price rise by $600 to $47,990 plus on-roads. The old ES ADAS safety equipment package is now defunct, but its standard safety features (such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist) are fitted to the new ES.

The GSR is all-new, priced at $52,490, and touting a suspension upgrade with Bilstein dampers and around 10 per cent stiffer springs. The model is limited to just 150 units and comes with black body parts such as the grille and a spoiler, unique 18-inch alloys, and suede leather interior trim. It also brings lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors, among other small additions.

At the top of the range is the Exceed, priced at $56,490 plus on-roads and coming equipped with leather interior upholstery, 360-degree camera system, extra safety equipment like accidental acceleration mitigation, connectivity to a mobile phone app for controlling the car’s HVAC and charging remotely, and also the ability to power a completely off-grid house thanks to its vehicle-to-grid system.

That latter part is due to the Outlander PHEV housing a 13.8kWh lithium-ion battery that provides 54km of electric-only range, or can be used to power things like a house with the use of vehicle-to-grid (vehicle-to-home, V2H) connectivity which is not yet available as a mainstream tech in Australia. When it is, however, the Outlander – from the 2017 model year onwards, in fact – will be compatible. It is charged via a normal outlet at home, which takes around 7 hours to go from zero to 100 per cent full, or a fast charge on apublic charger that gets to 80 per cent capacity from zero in under thirty minutes.

The meat of the drivetrain remains a 2.4-litre petrol engine producing 94kW and 199Nm, augmented by front 60kW and rear 70kW electric motors to produce a total output of 157kW and 330Nm. It can be driven in electric-only mode, which will use just the electric motors; charge mode, that uses the engine to generate power to charge the battery – along with the regenerative braking system; or maintain mode, which will keep the battery charge where it is.

For driving modes, Mitsubishi says the new Sport setting combines well with the GSR’s sporty suspension tune, providing a nimble if not sports-car-like attitude from the plug-in hybrid SUV. This one might be the model to watch, though it is limited in numbers.

Like all new Mitsubishis sold, the Outlander PHEV is covered by the Japanese brand’s 10-year/200,000km warranty which is valid if serviced within the dealer network, otherwise it reverts to five-years/100,000km.

