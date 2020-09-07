Yamaha’s special Aussie Edition WR450F

To acknowledge the success of their WR450F enduro model in Australia, Yamaha will release a special “Aussie Edition” later this year that will be exclusive to the Australian market.

Since its local launch in 1998, the WR450F has been an Aussie favourite, proven by the fact that more units are sold here than anywhere else in the world.

“The retail success we have enjoyed with this model is down to a number of factors. First of all we have a big brown land covered in fast flowing trails that is perfectly suited to this model. Plus, since its inception, both Aussies and Kiwis have been instrumental in the development of this model. So, you can say that the WR450F is a machine created for our unique conditions,” explains Matthew Ferry, National Sales and Marketing Manager.

Now, to acknowledge the special place the WR450F holds in the Australian market, an “Aussie Edition” has been produced, defined by a unique finish and Australian-sourced accessories.

“It is gratifying to see the factory recognise the importance of this model for our market with the limited Aussie Edition,” Ferry adds.

Due for release in December, the Aussie Edition WR450F is based on the 2021 WR450F, but finished in black/grey with blue graphics and special ‘kangaroo’ decals.

An Akrapovic muffler is standard, with locally-sourced accessories including handguards from Barkbusters and a custom anodised aluminium engine bashplate and radiator guards from Force Accessories.

Limited to 400 units only, each Aussie Edition WR450F is stamped with its own unique collector’s number.

Local pricing of $17,099 (incl. GST) ride away with 12 months registration is a $1,600 premium on the standard MY21 WR450F.

