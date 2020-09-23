Suzuki GSX-R 1000R 100th Anniversary edition detailed

As part of its ongoing 100th Anniversary celebrations in 2020, Suzuki has announced the production of a limited-edition GSX-R 1000R that will be released in selected markets, including Australia.

While Suzuki has been in existence for 100 years, their motorcycle history is much younger, with the first Suzuki bike – the Power Free – launched in 1952. Less than a decade later, Suzuki was expanding beyond Japan, with that expansion aided by racing success at the Isle of Man TT and other events.

Race Inspired Livery

The 100th Anniversary limited-edition GSX-R 1000R is finished in a metallic Triton Blue and Mystic Silver livery inspired by Suzuki’s current GSX-RR MotoGP machine, which in turn was inspired by the manufacturer’s race-winning GP bikes from the 1960s.

Beyond the distinctive livery, the limited-edition is identical to a GSX-R 1000R, so that means it gets the 43mm Showa BFF forks and Showa BFRC Lite rear shock that are unavailable on the stock GSX-R 1000, but these upgrades add an extra kilogram of weight for a total of 203kg wet.

1000R Power

The 999cc four-cylinder four-stroke engine is unchanged, producing maximums of 148.6kW at 13,200rpm and 117.6Nm at 10,800rpm – the most powerful and hardest-accelerating GSX-R to date, according to Suzuki. Power is managed by a Broad Power System derived from Suzuki’s MotoGP programme that increases high-rpm performance without sacrificing power in the low- and mid-rpm range.

The variable valve timing system – that boosts torque and peak power – is also derived from the GSX-RR, as is a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids, including 10-mode ‘Motion Track TCS’ traction control, launch control and lean angle-sensitive ABS.

Lighter Frame, R Extras

A six-speed transmission with back-torque-limiting clutch is unchanged from the standard GSX-R1000, with a bi-directional quickshifter fitted as standard. The limited-edition also gets the 10 per cent lighter aluminium frame and longer swingarm that was introduced on the 2020 1000R, as well as the R version’s lightweight battery, black LCD instrument panel and LED position lights.

Braking is made up of a combination of Brembo four-piston calipers on dual 320mm front discs and a Nissin caliper on a single 220mm rear disc, with lean angle-sensitive ABS standard. Also standard is Suzuki’s Motion Track Brake System, which reduces rear-wheel lift during hard braking and, on the R model like this, optimizes brake pressure when the motorcycle is leaning during cornering.

Limited Numbers

Australian availability of the GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary has been confirmed, with local release in January, 2021, and pricing of $26,990 ride away – a $3,000 premium over the current, 2020-spec GSX-R 1000R. Only 30 units are allocated for Australia, so interested customers should contact their Suzuki dealer ASAP to confirm availability and place their order.

750, 600, too

100th Anniversary limited-edition versions of the GSX-R 750 and GSX-R 600 are also available, limited to 50 units for the 750 with a $17,490 ride away price tag, and just 10 units of the 600, priced at $16,490 ride away. Both the 750 and 600 limited editions are also due to release in January.

See your Suzuki dealer to order.

All the 100th Anniversary limited editions are backed by Suzuki’s 2-year, unlimited km warranty.