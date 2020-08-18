World Superbikes cancel San Juan de Villicum

The 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship could consist of as little as eight rounds following the cancellation of the Argentine round at San Juan de Villicum.

Scheduled for 9-11 October, the Argentine World Superbike (WSBK) round would have been the thirteenth and final round for the 2020 season. However, due to the now familiar list of COVID-19 health concerns, travel restrictions and logistical issues that have impacted other rounds on the 2020 WSBK calendar, the round was officially cancelled on 13 August.

San Juan de Villicum’s three-year contract with the FIM and Dorna’s World Superbike Organisation (DWO) was due to expire this year, but this has now been pushed back to 2021. What date the Argentine round will be held in next year’s calendar is yet to be determined.

WorldSBK executive director of sporting and organisation departments, Gregorio Lavilla, said there was no other option but to cancel the event.

“It is a great shame not to be going to one of the most atmospheric events on the calendar. Health and safety come first and along with the travel restrictions, logistical challenges and the uncertainty of the immediate future, we regret not being able to find a solution that meets the needs of all.

“We look forward to welcoming Argentina and San Juan back onto the calendar in 2021, where the passionate Argentinean fans can cheer on their heroes again”.

The cancellation of the round at San Juan de Villicum leaves the 2020 WSBK calendar looking like this:

2020 Superbike World Championship calendar (13 August, 2020)*

Round Date Country Circuit

Rd01 28 Feb-01 Mar Australia Phillip Island

Rd02 31 Jul-02 Aug Spain Jerez

Rd03 07-09 Aug Portugal Portimao

Rd04 28-30 Aug Spain Aragon

Rd05 04-06 Sep Spain Aragon

Rd06 18-20 Sep Spain Catalunya

Rd07 02-04 Oct France Magny-Cours

Rd08 06-08 Nov Italy/San Marino Misano†

* subject to ongoing COVID-19 conditions

†event to be confirmed