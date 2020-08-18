MotorbikesNews

World Superbikes cancel San Juan de Villicum

18 Aug 2020 Phil Suriano
0 0 0

World Superbikes joins MotoGP in moving to a Europe-only calendar for remainder of 2020 season.

The 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship could consist of as little as eight rounds following the cancellation of the Argentine round at San Juan de Villicum.

2020 Argentine WSBK round cancelled

Scheduled for 9-11 October, the Argentine World Superbike (WSBK) round would have been the thirteenth and final round for the 2020 season. However, due to the now familiar list of COVID-19 health concerns, travel restrictions and logistical issues that have impacted other rounds on the 2020 WSBK calendar, the round was officially cancelled on 13 August.

2020 Argentine WSBK round cancelled

San Juan de Villicum’s three-year contract with the FIM and Dorna’s World Superbike Organisation (DWO) was due to expire this year, but this has now been pushed back to 2021. What date the Argentine round will be held in next year’s calendar is yet to be determined.

WorldSBK executive director of sporting and organisation departments, Gregorio Lavilla, said there was no other option but to cancel the event.

“It is a great shame not to be going to one of the most atmospheric events on the calendar. Health and safety come first and along with the travel restrictions, logistical challenges and the uncertainty of the immediate future, we regret not being able to find a solution that meets the needs of all.

“We look forward to welcoming Argentina and San Juan back onto the calendar in 2021, where the passionate Argentinean fans can cheer on their heroes again”.

2020 Argentine WSBK round cancelled

The cancellation of the round at San Juan de Villicum leaves the 2020 WSBK calendar looking like this:

2020 Superbike World Championship calendar (13 August, 2020)*

Round  Date                 Country                         Circuit
Rd01    28 Feb-01 Mar   Australia                       Phillip Island

Rd02    31 Jul-02 Aug   Spain                            Jerez

Rd03    07-09 Aug         Portugal                        Portimao

Rd04    28-30 Aug         Spain                            Aragon

Rd05    04-06 Sep         Spain                            Aragon

Rd06    18-20 Sep         Spain                            Catalunya

Rd07    02-04 Oct         France                          Magny-Cours               

Rd08    06-08 Nov         Italy/San Marino            Misano†

 

* subject to ongoing COVID-19 conditions

†event to be confirmed

Find the best demonstrator car deals for Practical Motoring readers around Australia on our Live Deals website. 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

2020 Yamaha NMAX 155 Scooter

August 17, 2020
0

CFMOTO 700CL-X adventure bike arriving 2021

August 14, 2020
0
80%

Kawasaki Ninja 650L and Z650L review

August 10, 2020
0
75%

Benelli TNT 135 review

August 7, 2020
0
Phil Suriano

Phil Suriano