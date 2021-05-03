Triumph SOS app detects accidents automatically

Triumph has launched an app for motorcyclists that detects and responds to rider accidents and emergencies.

Called SOS, the accredited app has been developed specifically for motorcyclists and automatically connects you to the nearest emergency services in time of need.

Launched on 15 April across Europe, the UK and North America, as well as Australia and New Zealand, SOS is available to all riders, regardless of the motorcycle they own, but Triumph owners are entitled to a free three-month trial of the app.

SOS works by monitoring key sensors in your smartphone to detect an accident. Within seconds of the accident being detected, following a unique validation process, this Google-Cloud hosted emergency alerting platform automatically delivers the rider’s time-critical and potentially life-saving details directly to emergency services.

Precise GPS location, direction of travel, bike details and medical information allows emergency responders to reach the incident quickly and provide assistance.

Triumph states that SOS does not record or send any speed or telematics data to emergency services.

Advanced features include sophisticated Auto-pause technology to prevent accidental triggering.

Access to SOS is via a rolling monthly subscription charge, with no long-term contract commitment or cancellation fees.

The Triumph SOS app is now available for download from iOS and Android App stores.