CFMOTO 700CL-X adventure bike arriving 2021

Stylish adventure bike joins CFMOTO lineup.

CFMOTO has confirmed the arrival of the first of three full-power 700CL-X modern-classic models, following up the full-fairing sportsbike the 300SR.

Unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan and launched recently in CFMOTO’s Chinese domestic market, the 700CL-X will be available in Australia in Adventure, Heritage and Sport guises, kicking off with the 700CL-X Heritage naked bike from February followed by the 700CL-X Adventure and 700CL-X Sport soon after.

Also available are accessories, including classic-style panniers, a diamond-stitched seat, protection and bar-end mirrors, to encourage customisation as well as a rider apparel and lifestyle collection.

Pricing for the 700CL remains TBA.

“The 700CL-X is extremely important to us. It will be the company’s first non-LAMS model, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we can expect from CFMOTO as a result of its relationship with KTM,” said CFMOTO Australia director Michael Poynton.

“Underscoring that relationship is a significant joint venture built on bricks and mortar. This comprises an all-new office and R&D building, in Hangzhou, China, which officially opened this month, as well as a new manufacturing facility nearby, which will be operational later this year.”

Full details on the 2021 CFMOTO 700CL-X

DESIGN

The 700CL-X is retro-inspired with round headlight, fuel tank aluminium side panels, leather feel seat, multi-spoke alloy wheels and Pirelli tyres. ENGINE

Power arrives from an all-new liquid-cooled 693cc parallel-twin engine, producing 55kW of power at 8500rpm and 68Nm of torque at 7000rpm. The layout features forged pistons as reduced weight and inertia, and a split connecting rod. The optimised intake system improves the airflow efficiency for quick-revving. Bosch EFI and electronic throttle technology, integrated with high-precision sensors for finer fuel atomisation.

LIGHTWEIGHT

The newly designed split frame weighs 16.5kg while a 6.7kg aluminium alloy swingarm give the 700CL-X Heritage a dry weight of 183kg.

ERGONOMICS

In order to meet the needs of daily riding and off-road travel, CFMOTO crafted handling capabilities with ergonomics. Considering the rider triangle for a comfortably neutral, upright riding posture, with the 800mm seat height and upright handlebars keep riding more relaxed.

SUSPENSION

KYB 41mm upside-down forks and a link-mounted KYB rear shock with single-sided adjustability on the front (preload and compression on the left, and preload and rebound on the right) plus preload and rebound adjustability at the rear.

SLIPPER CLUTCH

The CF-SC slipper clutch helps provide smooth, effortless clutch control, which also reduces rear-wheel chatter during aggressive downshifting. Put the quick-revving power of the 700CL-X to optimum use, with smoother acceleration and reduced engine braking. The slipper clutch gives you improved handling performance while providing a better safety riding experience.

LED LIGHTING

The LED headlight of the 700CL-X features a self-adaptive assist system, which can be automatically turned on or off according to the ambient brightness. It also features a daytime-running light and auto-cancelling turn signals. The retro-style round headlight and embedded tail-light proudly display the recognisable features of the 700CL-X.

RIDE MODES & CRUISE CONTROL

The round 75mm retro classic-style LCD dash provides simple and real riding information. The on-board computer has two on-the-fly riding modes: Economy and Sport. In addition, the 700CL-X is equipped with cruise control – a segment first – as well as a USB charging input.

SAFETY

The 700CL-X features a J.Juan braking system and Continental ABS. This comprises a large 320mm disc with J.Juan four-piston radial-mount caliper and a 260mm rear disc with twin-piston caliper.

CUSTOMISE

Make it your own by customising the 700CL-X. Available in Coal Grey and Twilight Blue, the 700CL-X can be customised with changeable modular bodywork so you can embrace your style and showcase your creativity.

TAILORED

The 700CL-X can be tailored with a vast array of accessories. These include:

Handlebar-end mirrors made from black aluminium

10-litre saddlebags featuring a lockable, quick-mounting system and water resistance

Comfort seat with diamond cross stitching, a 3D structural mesh foam for increases comfort and an additional 20mm seat height

Headlight protection made from laser-cut aluminium

Radiator protection (laser cut) to prevent stone impact

Chainguard made of premium-quality carbon with a satin surface finish

