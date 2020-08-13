BMW M3 Touring wagon confirmed for Australia

BMW will give us a direct rival to the Audi RS4 Avant with the next-gen M3 wagon.

BMW has confirmed it will for the first time add an M3 Touring to its performance lineup. The model will soon begin testing and development ahead of a launch in 2022.

The new bahn stormer from Bavaria will be BMW’s first direct rival for the Audi RS4 Avant, a long-time hero of the German uber-wagon crowd.

It has been reported that an M3 Touring was being considered by BMW but now the proof is out, and BMW confirmed the model will begin development work at its plant near Garching, Munich, and the Nürburgring Nordschleife. We can’t wait.

There are no details yet, but it will run on BMW’s turbocharged straight-six petrol M engine, as per the new M3 and M4, with that duo’s S58 motor producing 352kW and 600Nm.

But most important of all, BMW Australia has confirmed that the model will land in Australia: “We plan to introduce the M3 Touring and will advise arrival timing closer to the launch date,” said a spokesperson.

Without any further details of images, we’re sure the next wave of speculation will come once the car begins to be spotted testing.

