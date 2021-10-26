Will Micra become the new Leaf hatch?

Nissan is considering leveraging Alliance tech from Renault to keep the hatchback alive.

Nissan is turning to its Alliance partner Renault to see if it’s worthwhile making a successor to the current Nissan Micra which is no longer for sale in Australia – but the car in question is all but certain to mark a switch to pure-electric power.

The Japanese brand’s rival for the Ford Fiesta and Kia Picanto has struggled for sales in its latest fifth generation, with numbers across Europe falling from more than 86,000 in 2017 to less than 40,000 in Covid-hit 2020. The costs involved in developing small combustion-engined cars for upcoming proposed Euro 7 emissions regulations look set to make them harder than ever to make money on.

Nissan’s European boss Guillaume Cartier said that the firm is not yet ready to commit to a Micra successor and admitted that it is investigating which Alliance resources might allow it to build such a car. “The core business today and tomorrow is crossover – Juke, Qashqai, X-Trail, Ariya, and the new car that we’ve spoken about [the Leaf-replacing crossover EV],” he said. “That’s already five cars. Then for each car we have to make sure that we have the depth – enough powertrains to match the volumes we have. We want to make sure that this core, in terms of volume per model, is increasing.