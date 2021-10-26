The new Tesla models coming out soon

“The point of doing this is to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk said at the reveal of the new Roadster. “Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche.

At first glance the car looks like a coupé, but it features a removable roof panel, and the claimed range between charges is a whopping 1000km.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised that this successor to the first-ever Tesla will be “the fastest accelerating production car ever”, hitting 100km/h in 1.9sec and 160km/h in 4.2sec. It’s also said to have a top speed of more than 400km/h.

On sale 2024

At 5.87 metres long, Tesla’s first foray into the ute market is around the same length as conventional rivals in the US, but slightly longer than the models we currently get in Australia.

It features a radical wedge-shaped design that’s a major departure from the styling of other Teslas – and indeed pretty much everything else on the road. Plus, buyers will be able to spec it with one, two or three electric motors.

Even the single motor, rear-wheel-drive variant is said to be capable of 0-100km/h in 6.5sec and 400km between charges. Plus, it can tow 3500kg with a payload of 1360kg.

The dual-motor version brings four-wheel drive, cuts the 0-100km/h time to 4.5sec and has the ability to tow more than 4500kg. The spec highlights of the tri-motor version are said to be a 2.9sec 0-100km/h time, an 800km range and a 6350kg towing capacity.

The load bay is 1.9 metres long, which is the same as a standard Ford F150’s, and it features a powered cover for security.

Tesla Model 2