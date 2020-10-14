VW Golf GTI Clubsport breaks cover

VW Golf GTI Clubsport revealed with a muscular power increase and track-ready upgrades.

Not long after revealing the new Golf GTI, VW is showing us the powerful GTI Clubsport, packing 221kW from its 2.0L turbo engine.

Lighter and faster, the Clubsport is a track day hero for enthusiasts utilising the 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine to bring an increase of 40kW over the GTI proper. Grunt also moves upward by 30Nm to 400Nm, flowing through a seven-speed DSG auto to the front wheels. Unlike the last generation Clubsport, there’ll be no manual, and VW Australia is yet to announce if it’ll lob down under.

Underneath are enhancements to the chassis and larger brakes to make sure handling and track performance are on point. It is faster to the ton, moving 0-100km/h in under six seconds to a top speed of 250km/h. For sportier driving there is a special drive mode called, ‘Special’, which changes settings for the adjustable dampers, transmission algorithm, engine map, and steering feel, all tuned on the grueling Nurburgring in Germany – VW’s home country.

It also looks like the business cruising about town, with side skirts, rear spoiler, front diffuser, large exhausts, unique 18-inch alloys and more. And all of the bodykit parts contribute to better aerodynamics when going fast too.

Inside, the Clubsport has new upholstery trim with black and red stitching, a large 10-inch infotainment screen and digital cockpit system, among the usual VW design and touchpoints.

Add to this that unlike the MK7 Clubsport the MK8 is unlimited in production and it looks like a winner – though it might not make it to Australia.

