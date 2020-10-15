New Navara design set to look more like Titan

Images of what appears to be the new update for the Nissan Frontier sold in the Middle East and America have surfaced, and strongly suggest what we can expect on the updated Navara due later this year.

They were published by Cars Secrets on Instagram.

While the Australian Navara and overseas-market Frontier are for now estranged siblings on different platforms, it is understood the appearance will merge in the MY21 facelift. There might be some small difference, but we will likely otherwise see most of what’s here on the ‘new’ Navara.

The means the grille will grow taller and wider, flanked by vents and echoing the appearance of the Titan on the smaller size dual-cab ute. The bumper and headlights have also changed, though we don’t get to see many other changes such as the rear or interior which may also have a nip and tuck from these pics.

The plan from Nissan is to continue selling the Navara in its current generation until 2024, which will be a fair old stint. The engine will likely not change, using the same 2.3-litre twin turbo-diesel producing 140kW and 450Nm through a six-speed manual or seven-speed auto transmission.

There is, however, talk of Nissan taking on some of the modifications made by Mercedes-Benz with its defunct X-Class, though that would be technical chassis modifications underneath as we understand.

If this is indeed the new Navara’s face, it will most likely require some changes from Premcar to ensure the Warrior’s modified parts fit – and that’s only if Premcar is signed on to continuing producing the Warrior into the 2020s. We asked Premcar these questions earlier this year but we’re only told they are concentrating on current production.

Get more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).