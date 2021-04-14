Toyota Kluger Hybrid available from June

Toyota Australia expands hybrid lineup with new generation Kluger.

Toyota has detailed its new Kluger hybrid for Australia, replacing the seven-year-old model with an all-new generation.

For the first time in Australia, the Kluger introduces a hybrid drivetrain option alongside the familiar V6. The new hybrid is a four-cylinder but uses electric motors to increase power while being efficient.

While the petrol 3.5-litre V6 produces 218kW and 350Nm through an eight-speed auto, opting for the hybrid brings a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with two electric motors to produce 184kW. The hybrid system is exclusively all-wheel drive on account of two electric motors, one front, and one rear. The V6 can be had in both front and rear-wheel drive. Both run on 95 RON+ petrol.

In total there will 12 variations of Kluger available across three trim levels, the same GX, GXL and Grande models.

At the entry point, the GX front-wheel drive with a 3.5-litre V6 costs $47,650 plus on-road costs, up almost $3000 on the old generation model. However, it comes with a lot more including the new platform and revisions underneath the skin.

Equipment includes 18-inch alloys, fabric trim interior, LED headlights, 8.0-inch infotainment system and Toyota Sense safety with AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection (daytime), speed sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, intersection turn assistance, auto high beam, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a reversing camera.

HIgher models bring nicer equipment such as a sunroof, leather trim upholstery, 11-speaker JBL sound system, rear screens for the kids, heated and ventilated front seats, head-up display on the windscreen, powered tailgate and 360-degree view cameras.

The new Kluger Toyota Kluger will begin arriving in dealerships from June and buyers can lodge interest with dealers now – given the long wait on Rav4 Hybrid models, we think it would be worth getting in early for keen shoppers.

Full pricing (+ORCs) for the 2021 Toyota Kluger: