Matchbox model cars going carbon-neutral

Matchbox changes its look by heading towards carbon-neutral production and appearance.

Well this is a long way from the solid little metal cars we used to buy as kids – Matchbox is relaunching itself in the UK (for now) with a series of environmentally-friendly models made of recycled materials and a carbon-neutral production process.

Given that the UK is aiming to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030 the new look might make sense.

Heading the lineup is the Tesla Roadster, produced from 62 per cent recycled zinc, 36.9 per cent recycled plastic and 1 per cent non-recycled stainless steel. However, like the real thing, it isn’t arriving anytime soon, with other cars like the Nissan Leaf, Toyota Prius and BMW i3 and i8 arriving first on shelves.

In fact, the Matchbox Roadster might well be here before Tesla’s car hits production.

Joining the Matchbox models will be a playset with a fuel station (yes, really, though it does have a charger for the EVs), fire station and garage.

Matchbox owner Mattel says that the aim is to raise awareness and environmental consciousness in young minds while keeping them busy no doubt. And it all starts with the packaging, which will be in a paper foam tray, rather than the old plastic insert.

Mattel says that further to its range of environmental Matchbox toys, it plans to use 100 per cent recycled materials by the same time the UK turns off the taps on petrol and diesel car sales.