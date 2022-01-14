Toyota and Lexus parts go online with Amazon

The Toyota online shop is open 24/7, selling general spares, replacement parts, accessories and heritage components.

Toyota and Lexus have teamed up with Amazon to launch two new online shops. The retail giant now stocks new parts and accessories for both brands, opening with key items such as headlamp units, wiper blades, touch-up paint and floor mats. The Amazon shop is available as part of a collaboration in the UK, for now, and it’s not known if Australian customers of older cars (more below) will be able to access parts.

Toyota and Lexus will expand their stores over the coming year, with plans to offer thousands of items such as service parts, brake pads, roof bars and a broad range of Gazoo Racing-branded products for the Supra, GR Yaris and GR86.

Toyota has even started stocking parts for some of its older models. For example, buyers can buy genuine headlamp units for the third-generation MR-2, a boot liner for the second-generation RAV4 and floor mats for the previous Lexus GS.

The two brands also say that every product sold on their Amazon stores is protected by the same guarantees as they would if they were bought from an official dealership (for UK customers).

These new Amazon stores join the brands’ existing shops on eBay. The eBay shops currently stock a broader range of parts than its Amazon shops, with buyers able to purchase engine, gearbox, braking and suspension components, in addition to accessories and merchandise.