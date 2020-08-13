Tow, work, and play accessories for the new 2021 Isuzu D-Max ute

A full range of factory accessories for the new 2021 Isuzu D-Max ute have been revealed.

Isuzu will launch its all-new generation D-Max ute with over 50 accessories available to choose at dealers when the model goes on sale September 1.

Read the full price and spec details on all variants here.

Accessories available include bullbars, tow bars, electronic brake systems, roof racks, cargo organisers, alloy trays and tonneau covers, as well as toolboxes and oddments assorting.

Of note is that any Isuzu factory nudge or alloy/steel bullbars will work with the new Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS) that brings AEB, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. This system is standard across the entire range.

The key to the safety technology is the twin-camera system mounted high on the windscreen rather than in the grille or bumper, which would compromise its ability to perform when the bumper is replaced for a bar. The crux of it is that you can fit any accessory from Isuzu and it will work with all safety systems.

Fully engineered and developed by Isuzu, the front nudge, bull, and hooped bars do not affect Isuzu’s six-year warranty though none have provisions for a winch – though there are provisions to mount a UHF radio aerial.

Available in black or steel, none of the Isuzu front bars are fitted with a winch. The variety includes hooped and nudge bars depending on needs.

Styleside utes, including 4×2 and 4×4, can be fitted with lockable hard lids and tonneau covers, including full fibreglass covers with side windows and locks. Inside, the tray can be covered with a variety of mats and liners from rubber to hard plastic, and there are various sports bars and ladder racks.

Meanwhile, for single and double cab chassis customers, there are alloy and steel trays in the catalogue with optional step-ups, drawers, toolboxes, fire extinguisher brackets, tray bar steps, ladders and rear screen and light protectors.

Tourers and towers will be able to select a tow pack with tow ball kit rated to 350kg and meeting expectations of the 3500kg braked towing capacity, and a Redarc electric braking system. There’s also a weight-distribution hitch on the list.

Full pricing on all accessories is available at Isuzu dealers.

