Supercharged Dick Johnson Mustang auction starts at $9

There will soon be the chance to buy one of the most special modern-era Ford Mustangs in Australia for $9 at auction…

WHILE JUST NINE dollars is the opening, unreserved bid for the car, winning it for a tenner is also highly unlikely given 29 of the 30 models were all sold before production even began. Thus the build #01 Dick Johnson Mustang which goes up for auction Friday February 21 should see a flurry of bidding action via the online auction house GraysOnline.

The vision and realisation of Queensland-born Australian racing car legend Dick Johnson, the special edition Mustang, based on the Mustang GT, houses a Herrod Performance hand-built 850bhp/634kW V8 engine blown by a Whipple supercharger under the bonnet, mated to a ten-speed automatic (manuals were available in initial allocation) and carbon fibre tail shaft.



The wheels are 20-inch alloys with 275/35 front, 305/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres over Mustang GT350R Brembo brakes and rotors. Inside is a custom trim and badges (including replacing the GT badge on the boot with a DJ plaque). This particular car #01 also features an optional removable half-roll cage for track days fitted from Herrod. But would you want to track it?

Three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Dick Johnson said that this particular Mustang isn’t just a sticker pack and will appeal to more than only Mustang fans.

“This car is much more than a body kit and some stickers. This car is the ultimate road-going Mustang, and I promise that there is no other Mustang on the road quite like this one.

“It is a tailored, bespoke car and has definitely been of interest to buyers who perhaps otherwise wouldn’t buy a Mustang.”

As none of the 30 cars were available to the general public, this car will generate massive interest to not only Ford fans but to Car Collectors alike given that it is build number 1.

Auctioning of the #01 Dick Johnson Mustang opens online at GraysOnline Friday February 21 at 6pm (AEST) at a starting bid of $9 unreserved and closes Wednesday, February 26 at 8pm (AEST). Interested buyers can view the car at 131-153 Main Beach Rd, Pinkenba QLD between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Full list of parts fitted to #01 Dick Johnson Mustang: