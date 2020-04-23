Skoda Scala available in Australia

The Skoda Scala is about to land in Australia with sharp pricing and a long list of standard features.

SKODA AUSTRALIA has announced pricing and specification for its all-new Scala, which will hit showrooms in June.

The small wagon replaces the Czech brand’s old Rapid, the Scala sitting on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and coming equipped, as standard, with a huge amount of technology. Initially, three variants will be available -110TSI, Monte Carlo and Launch Edition – before the Launch Edition sells out.

Styling at the front echoes the current Skoda lineup, from the Superb to the Kodiaq, while the rear leaves some hints to its Rapid predecessor’s past, though the tailgate now has automatic opening on all models.

Also standard in the entry-level model, which is priced from $26,990 drive away with a manual transmission and $2000 more with a seven-speed DSG auto, are 18-inch wheels, tinted windows, LED headlights, keyless entry, virtual cockpit digital driver’s display, 8.0-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, wireless phone charging, front and rear USB charging ports, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, reversing camera, automatic hill hold assist, and a 467-litre boot with cargo net, bag holder and hooks.

The sportier Monte Carlo ($33,990 drive away) brings sport chassis control (15mm lower suspension) with drive mode selection, black trim elements, black 18-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, sports seats and aluminium pedals, full Led headlights, dual-zone climate control and interior monitoring sensor.

Then there is the limited edition Launch Edition ($35,990 driveaway), which adds 18-inch Aero alloy wheels, leather and suede trim seats, heated front and rear seats (with electric adjustment on front), larger 9.2-inch infotainment system screen, sat nav built in, wireless Apple CarPlay and auto parking assist.

2020 Skoda Scala pricing