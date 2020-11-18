Second-gen Subaru BRZ revealed

New styling and changes underneath are part of updates for the Subaru BRZ in its second-generation, a car developed alongside Toyota’s new GR 86 update – a car we’re yet to see.

Slightly longer than before, the BRZ has grown, though it also sits slightly lower. It on a unique platform with some developments of the Subaru Global Platform adapted. Overall, the wheelbase measures 2575mm long and has a near-perfect weight distribution, according to Subaru. On the scales, the entire car weighs 1315kg.

The new version of the rear-wheel-drive coupe has been given an extensive makeover and is slightly longer than its predecessor while sitting slightly lower. The front suspension has a customised McPherson strut setup and double wishbones sit at the rear with a reinforced mount system that stiffer. Ridigidty has in fact been increased by a whopping 60 per cent to improve handling response.

Underneath the bonnet is the same core 2.4-litre boxer engine, though the naturally-aspirate motor is mightier, producing 170kW at 7000rpm – up 27kW – and there’s 15 per cent extra torque at 250Nm. Thankfully, the six-speed manual transmission continues, as does an automatic with new Sport mode for throttle blipping and fast shifts.

Outside, the design shows a new grille, bumpers and vents though styling overall is similar, with a new ducktail-style rear spoiler. Inside, there are tech updates such as a 7.0-inch driver’s display screen around a large tachometer, 8.0-inch infotainment system and sports seats finished in leather and suede.

Yet to be confirmed for Australia – though we think highly likely to arrive here – the next-gen BRZ goes on sale in the US in September 2021.