‘Safari’ Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spotted

A safari-style Lamborghini is in the works and caught testing on camera.

Lamborghini’s prototype Huracàn Sterrato has been spied testing in the snow, although the high-riding Italian is more of a ‘Safari’ style project.

The high-riding off-roading concept it revealed back in 2019. Initially designed as a concept, customer demand has obviously been noted by Lamborghini, with the brand potentially putting it into production.

While the Huracán Sterrato prototype has plenty of off-roading addenda to the Evo’s basic package including a toughened underbody, aluminium skid plates and a rise in ride height. Unlike the concept, the bodywork has not been widened, and so does without the composite add-on arches.

It is certain to house the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine as in the Huracan Evo and Performante that came before it, although no power and torque figures are known.

The concept retained the donor car’s setup which produced 470kW, sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. The standard Evo’s LDVI integrated vehicle dynamics system will also be fitted, likely with a new off-road mode that will vary the calibration of all its dynamic chassis elements from steering, suspension and the torque split.