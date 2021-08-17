Monterey rolled out some of the most expensive cars for sale

Monterey’s RM Sotheby’s sale came back with a bang, although some very rare metal remains on sale at a price.

Monterey Car Week is host to some of the biggest car auctions in the automotive calendar, and after a hiatus last year, 2021 was bigger and better than ever. This year’s RM Sotheby’s sale hasn’t disappointed, featuring everything from an ultra-exclusive Ferrari F60 America to a paint-less Lamborghini Miura and Porsche’s iconic 917 K which still remains on sale.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Gulf-liveried 1970 Porsche 917 K, initially delivered to UK-based Porsche Works team J.W Automotive Engineering. Piloted by David Hobbs and Mike Hailwood in the 1970 Le Mans 24 Hours, the car went on to star in the Steve McQueen film Le Mans, giving it on-screen precedence beyond most 917s. As you’d expect, any example of a 917 will always fetch a high price, but RM Sotheby’s expects anywhere between ​​USD$16m and $18.5m.

Coincidentally, a unique Lamborghini Miura P400 S was built just a year after the 917, and has its own interesting back story. Its first owner was a 19-year-old Iranian student attending the University of California. Upon its arrival to the US, the plan was to immediately sell the vehicle to unlock the funds which had come from Iran, however, the student decided to drive the car for a whole two years before an incident took it off the road. After four decades of collecting dust, the car was acquired by a preservation specialist who brought it back to its current state. Though originally finished in grey-white, the decision was made to remove its paint entirely to give it a unique bare-metal finish.

Something a little more modern is this 2016 Ferrari F60 America, one of just 10 examples of the V12-powered soft-top GT manufactured by Ferrari’s bespoke department. Under its bonnet is the same 544kW 6.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 as an F12 Berlinetta, but its bodywork is entirely new, with dual roll hoops aft of the cabin a distinguishing feature.

While the Lamborghini and Ferrari F60 have sold, vehicles remaining on sale include the 917 K, a 1977 Porsche 935 K3, 1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM and a 1983 Porsche 956 Group C.

The remaining vehicles for sale at the 2021 RM Sotheby’s Monterey is here.