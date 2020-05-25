Practical Motoring Live Deals goes live

Practical Motoring is now also the home of some of the best deals on near-new demonstrator vehicles in Australia.

Practical Motoring Live Deals has officially launched, enabling Australian car buyers with a new, independent car sales service that provides limited-time deals on demonstrator stock.

Home of the sharpest car deals available for in-market car buyers, Practical Motoring Live Deals lists the best demonstrator prices on a variety of makes and models from dealerships across Australia. Powered by Practical Motoring’s partner CarDeals2Me, the service provides a seamless car buying experience for customers that can be completed using only a mobile phone.

Practical Motoring Live Deals is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Utilizing technology developed by 2Me Corporation in 2016 and headquartered in Melbourne, the company empowers shoppers with the data, resources, and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers.

Practical Motoring Live Deals is live now (click here), with dealerships across Australia populating the website with limited-time deals on demo stock.

Get more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).