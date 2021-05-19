Original LC Torana GTR and Monaro GTS up for auction

Original condition 1968 Bathurst Monaro GTS and ’71 Torana GTR go up for auction.

Two iconic Aussie muscle cars are up for auction with prices expected to fly into six figures.

Both built locally by Holden within three years of each other, the white 1968 Holden Monaro HK GTS 327 Bathurst and gold 1971 Torana LC GTR coupe will continue to set ablaze prices for Australian muscle cars which have proven a solid, if not sometimes astronomical investment to make in the last two years.

1968 HOLDEN HK GTS 327 BATHURST MONARO MANUAL COUPE

The white paint over red leather interior Monaro opens bidding with Slattery Auctions at $250,000. Showing 76,978 miles (123,000km) on the clock it is in original condition and both paint and interior are in ‘Excellent condition for its age’ according to the auction house. It houses a 327 petrol V8 engine with four-speed manual transmission and is a matching numbers vehicle. Codes supplied by Slattery are:

BODY: 81837KR-00395-H5

TRIM: 1172-12X

PAINT: 568-10845

VIN: 81837KH563117

It also comes with the original owner’s manual, a supplementary owner’s manual, original rocker covers, and the original spare wheel in the boot. Find the full details and bid at Slattery Auctions online.

1971 HOLDEN LC TORANA GTR MANUAL COUPE

Also up for auction is an original condition Torana LC GTR, with gold paint over a black leather interior. While the paint has some minor blemishes and a minor brush to the rear driver-side pillar, the interior is “In excellent condition for age,” says Slattery Auctions. It could be the dark horse too with bidding opening at $100,000 via Slattery Auctions online.

The two-door coupe built in 1971, features a 161 cubic inch 2.6-litre straight-six engine – the ‘2600S’ six-cylinder. It is mated to a four-speed M20 manual transmission, has 27,093 miles (43,000km) on the clock and features air conditioning. Codes supplied are:

BODY: 14572B

TRIM: 1805 40V

PAINT: 567 12187

VIN: 82911CH182004

As with the Monaro, it is a matching numbers vehicle. Extras included with the Torana are the original owners manual, original receipt of sale from Suttons Motors Chullora in February 1971, original Torana brochure, original NSW plates, original certificate of NSW registration from March 1971, owner protection plan service booklet with warranty card, vehicle production report from ‘Holden Historical Services’, spare original muffler, replacement tyre receipt from 1975, and original spare tyre.

Bidding commences

Bidding opens on both vehicles this week at Slattery Vehicles online. Inspection can be arranged at Slattery Auctions, 164 Hume Highway, Lansvale NSW 2166 from 12 midday on Monday 24th May until 10am Friday 28th May.

Both auctions open at 1pm on 19th May and close 8pm 27th May; check out the Monaro here and the Torana here.