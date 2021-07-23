Northern Territory to subsidise EV ownership

Northern Territory Government commits to discounts on electric car rego and stamp duty.

Following southern states which have begun to roll out electric car subsidies and schemes that support uptake in ownership, the Northern Territory has thrown its hat in the ring with a commitment to giving fully electric and plug-in electric (PHEV) owners discounts on their registration and stamp duty costs from mid-2022.

No details have been shared such as how much, the duration it runs, and if there is a cap, but it is a step in the right direction to supporting early adopters of EVs, even if the territory’s expansive road network might not be ideal for the limited working range of some EVs available. However, the incentive will be in effect mid-2022 and reduce the cost of ownership for electric car buyers and is applicable to both passenger and light commercial vehicles.