Northern Territory to subsidise EV ownership
Northern Territory Government commits to discounts on electric car rego and stamp duty.
Following southern states which have begun to roll out electric car subsidies and schemes that support uptake in ownership, the Northern Territory has thrown its hat in the ring with a commitment to giving fully electric and plug-in electric (PHEV) owners discounts on their registration and stamp duty costs from mid-2022.
No details have been shared such as how much, the duration it runs, and if there is a cap, but it is a step in the right direction to supporting early adopters of EVs, even if the territory’s expansive road network might not be ideal for the limited working range of some EVs available. However, the incentive will be in effect mid-2022 and reduce the cost of ownership for electric car buyers and is applicable to both passenger and light commercial vehicles.
The territory’s EV Strategy includes a range of actions for implementation over the next five years:
- Reduced registration and stamp duty fees for Electric Vehicles;
- Developing a grant program for home, workplace and public EV chargers;
- Facilitating the installation of more EV charging stations;
- Supporting local innovation in EV technology;
- Skills development for EV servicing and EV charging infrastructure installation;
- Promoting information on EV charging locations; and
- Increasing the number of EVs in the Northern Territory Government Fleet
“The Territory Labor Government is continuing to address renewables and climate change while creating new business and economic opportunities for Territorians,” says NT Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics and Renewables and Energy, Eva Lawler.
“Actions in the Implementation Plan have been directly influenced by feedback from the community, including 79 per cent of respondents supporting the NT Government encouraging EV use and 77 per cent agreeing that now is the right time to encourage EV use. Feedback indicated there is significant support for the NT Government installing EV chargers, as well as setting targets for the NT Government Fleet.
“Implementation of this electric vehicle policy confirms our Government’s actions on addressing climate risk to transition to a low-carbon economy. Responding to climate change will not only help us protect our environment, but will support this new industry and the jobs that come with it.”