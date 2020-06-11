Next-gen V6 Ford Ranger on target to launch next year

New Ford Ranger with V6 turbo diesel and its VW Amarok sibling are getting closer to launch date.

Ford’s next-generation Ranger ute is likely to launch next year following news from VW that it’s new Amarok – based on the new Ford Ranger ute – will be “for sale by Volkswagen as the Amarok starting in 2022.”

The Ford ute is slated to be available before it, much like the arrangement between Isuzu and Mazda on their D-Max and BT-50, with Mazda, which has followed Isuzu’s development lead, launching its model after the D-Max.

The same arrangement is true of VW and Ford, with VW stating in its release that the VW-Ford commercial and electric vehicle alliance will “Produce a medium pickup truck engineered and built by Ford.”

That leaves Ford with an expected ETA on its Ranger of late-2021. And with the Blue Oval leading development and building VW’s Amarok at its Silverton production facility in South Africa, we also expect that the drivetrain options will be Ford.

As we reported back in March this year, VW’s current Amarok V6 engine is likely to be dropped for a newly-developed Ford Power Stroke 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel, recently bolted into Ford F150 pick-ups producing 186kW and 596Nm. The engine is an adaptation of the 3.0L Lion V6 (TDCI), itself a variation on the Duratorq 2.7L that served in Australian-built Ford Territory models.

VW CEO Herbet Diess said in the media statement: “In light of the Covid 19 pandemic and its impacts on the global economy, more than ever it is vital to set up resilient alliances between strong companies.

“This collaboration will efficiently drive down development costs, allowing broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles, and enhance the positions of both companies.”

Ford CEO Jim Hackett added: “This alliance comes at a time of tremendous enthusiasm about the intersection of increasingly intelligent, connected vehicles in an ever-smarter world.

“This creates a huge opportunity to innovate and solve many of the world’s transportation challenges and deliver extraordinary benefits to customers – even as companies need to be selective about how they use their cash.”

With VW beginning to announce more small details about its next-gen Amarok, we expect Ford will also begin to filter teasers of its new Ranger soon.

