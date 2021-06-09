New muscle car auction website goes live

SEVEN82MOTORS are well known for their range of high-quality classic, muscle, lowrider and custom cars. The monthly open day “stock drops” of new vehicle arrivals have become a bit of an institution for the Gold Coast-based business. Now, SEVEN82MOTORS are taking that experience online for their first ever auction, via the 782 Auction Platform.

Ben Atkinson, Dealer Principal at SEVEN82MOTORS, explained that their 2600m2 facility and workshop (that opened earlier this year) was created not just as a showroom, but an experience. Hosting auctions in the facility was a vision from the outset and now’s the right time to make that vision a reality.

What’s also driven SEVEN82MOTORS’ move into the auction space is a desire to allow their customers more opportunities to purchase cars. Ben says the monthly stock drop open days have been fantastic, with each open day attracting over 2,000 people. The theatre and atmosphere of the day is great and a lot of cars get sold, but those unable to attend can miss out on their preferred rides. By moving the stock drop to the 782 Auction Platform, it allows more time for customers to check the vehicles out and caters for interstate buyers, too.

The first ever SEVEN82MOTORS Classics, Lowriders and Muscle Cars auction will be a timed online event, running from 4 June to 14 June. There are 38 lots on offer, with bidding opening from 7:00PM on 4 June and closing at staggered times from 7:00PM on 14 June.

All consignments are listed online, with a detailed description and high-quality images for each, but if you want to check out the rides in person (at 2 Palings Crt., Nerang on the Gold Coast), viewings are available at selected times on 5 June, 10 June and 14 June.

Reflecting the high quality of vehicles offered in past stock drops the 38 lots consigned for the auction have all been sourced and qualified to meet SEVEN82MOTORS’ standards. As Ben says; ‘If I wouldn’t want it in my garage, I’m not going to put it in yours’.

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer:-

Lot 6 – 1976 Holden HJ Sandman

Genuine XX7-code HJ Sandman panel van. 308 V8, 4-speed manual.

This authentic-looking Sandman adds a little extra sparkle outside and in. During a four-year, bare metal restoration (completed in 2013), the factory Papaya paint was blinged up with subtle metalflake and the engine spiced up with a mild cam, 600cfm Holley and extractors.

Power steering and power disc brakes, leather seat trim and a factory-correct full-length headliner also feature. Holden Historical Services report available. More details HERE.

Other original and mild custom Holdens include:-

1955 FJ ute

1966 HR panel van

1967 HR Special sedan

1976 LX Torana SS hartchback

Lot 13 – 1970 Ford XW Falcon sedan

GT replica street machine. 408 V8, 3-speed automatic.

Thorough restoration/modification in 2017, features a 351 Windsor stroked to 408ci and fitted with a forged Scat crank, mild Comp cam, AFR race heads, Edelbrock intake manifold, 3-inch exhaust and much, much more. The C4 trans has been built to handle 800hp, with the 9-inch diff featuring 3.77 Richmond gears.

Finished in Starlight Blue with a genuine wind-back sunroof, new chrome, new glass, an all-new interior, hidden Bluetooth stereo and GT dash and steering wheel. More details HERE.

Other Aussie Fords include:-

1968 Ford XT Falcon custom sedan

1968 Ford XT Falcon custom ute

Lot 23 – 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Matching numbers, RHD conversion, 302 V8, 4-speed manual.

This Boss 302 in Grabber Orange was fully restored and mildly modified by Classic Speed. Along with a full body conversion to right-hand drive, upgrades include a mild cam, MSD ignition, FAST EFI fuel injection, custom exhaust, Total Control suspension, power-assist rack-and-pinion steering and Wilwood disc brakes all round. Full leather interior trim and air conditioning also feature.

Only 2,700km covered since restoration was completed. More details HERE.

Other modified American muscle cars include:-

1959 Chevrolet Corvette restomod

1963 Chevrolet Corvette

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle custom

Lot 24 – 1955 Ford F100

Full custom, supercharged 408 V8, 4-speed auto.

Finished in Platinum Grey metallic, this all-steel pickup has had everything thrown at it, including a 408ci DART block V8 with Eagle 4340 crank, Comp Cams camshaft, 871 blower and custom exhaust. A Ford 4R70W auto trans, Mustang II IRS front and 4-link rear suspension, Wilwood brakes, fuel cell, polished timber tray and Budnik wheels complete the outside mods, while inside, there’s leather and suede seat/door trim, aftermarket gauges and Vintage Air air con. More details HERE

Other pickups and commercials include:-

1938 Ford pickup

1942 International K5S fire truck

1963 VW Kombi

1967 Chevrolet C10 pickup

2003 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup

Lot 37 – 1953 Cadillac Series 62 convertible

Hills & Co. Customs restoration, 331 V8, 4-speed auto.

This Series 62 was subject to a thorough restoration by the renowned Hills & Co. Customs, with everything either rebuilt, refurbished or replaced. Finished in black with Kelsey Hayes wire wheels and whitewalls, the interior is a feast of red leather, with power everything and a hidden stereo. History file includes photos of the restoration and over $330,000 in receipts. More details HERE.

Other American classics include:-

1951 Mercury coupe

1956 Cadillac Series 62 coupe

1959 Mercury Monterey

1959 Cadillac Series 62 coupe

1971 Lincoln Continental MkIII

Lot 6 – 1968 Holden HK Monaro

GTS tribute, 383 V8, 3-speed auto.

Genuine HK 6-cylinder Monaro rebuilt as a GTS tribute five years ago with a 383ci stroker producing 500hp at the flywheel and sitting in a fully detailed engine bay. A Hughes Turbo 350 auto, B&M 3000rpm stall convertor, 9-inch with Truetrac and 3.5 gears, Caltracs suspension, disc brakes all round and Convo Pro wheels also feature. Column-mounted tach and B&M shifter aside, the restored interior is mostly stock GTS spec. More details HERE

Other custom and classic Holdens includes:-

1970 Holden HG Monaro GTS

1971 Holden HG Monaro GTS

1972 Holden HQ Monaro custom

1975 Holden LX Torana custom

1964 Holden EH sedan custom

Lot 38 – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Yenko clone, 427 V8, 4-speed manual.

Built as a highly-authentic Yenko clone by a former Chevrolet dealer principal in the US using mostly NOS parts, this Camaro is fully detailed inside, outside and underneath, right down to factory tags and paint markings. The 427ci V8 is described as warm, so likely puts out more than the advertised 425hp. Remember the Yenko from 2 Fast 2 Furious? This authentic tribute could let you live out your Fast & Furious fantasies! More details HERE.

Other American muscle cars include:

1965 Ford Mustang fastback

1967 Ford Mustang convertible

1969 Dodge Charger

The SEVEN82MOTORS auction goes live from 7:00PM on Friday, 4 June and runs to Monday, 14 June. For more details and individual lot information, click HERE.