Mitsubishi Pajero could return as a four-pot hybrid

A loose report from Japan suggests the Mitsubishi Pajero is in fact not dead.

WE’RE ALREADY hearing that the new Toyota LandCruiser will be powered by a four-cylinder diesel from the Prado, and now, apparently, Mitsubishi will revive its Pajero challenger with a four-cylinder petrol hybrid drivetrain.

Next-generation four-wheel drive rumours appear to be in full swing.

A report originating from Japanese news site Spyder7 suggests that Mitsubishi will go against its word given just 12 months ago and in fact release a fifth-generation Pajero late-2021 or 2022.

Mitsubishi’s current Pajero, produced in fourth-generation guise since 2006, was confirmed to be the last of the model line by Mitsubishi last year. However, the latest report suggests that Mitsubishi had in fact been developing a new model all along.

Spyder7’s report includes a rendering, and there is no information on a source for the information, seeming to indicate that this news should be taken with the lightest grain of salt. However, if it turns out to be fact, the outlet says that the model will be the same length with a longer wheelbase, and tout the same 2.4-litre petrol hybrid drivetrain as the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), though with a twin motor setup. It’ll give about 75km electric-only driving range.

Outside, the design will allegedly echo the styling of the Concept GC car shown in 2013, with a Dynamic Shield front face (think Triton and Pajero Sport), all riding on a ladder frame platform.

It would seem odd for Mitsubishi to concentrate its efforts on a new four-wheel drive rather than small SUVs, but its Pajero, which is still on sale in Australia, has been popular.

