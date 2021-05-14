Mitsubishi confirms return to motorsport and performance parts

Mitsubishi will begin entering motorsport events around the world and make performance accessories available on its cars.

Japanese car brand and hallowed WRC championship winner Mitsubishi has announced that it is returning to motorsport and customers will also benefit from cars using parts inspired by the motorsport brand.

As mentioned in its 2020 report, CEO Takao Kato confirmed that motorsport was back on and custom accessories would be available.

“For customers who wish to experience our Mitsubishi-ness, we will launch custom-made accessories for our model line-up as well as re-entering motorsport events around the world,” he said.

Unfortunately, Mitsubishi has axed the Lancer Evolution which is a cult icon and WRC-winning legend, driven by the likes of Tommi Makinen and Richard Burns.

In place of the Lancer Evo, Mitsubishi will likely focus on SUVs and utes, with the Triton likely to get a run, potentially in the Dakar rally, and SUVs like the new Outlander and Engelberg Tourer Concept candidates for motorsport activities.

Ralliart, which was Mitsubishi crack performance division spawned in the 1980s, has not been named but is the likely candidate to tackle motorsport and custom accessories. This would keep with tradition but be different from Toyota, which has started the new Gazoo Racing brand in place of the old TRD.

Some of the potential accessories could be a top-shelf off-road racing version of the Triton ute, and parts like spoilers, body kits, bash plates, and more for models. In any case, it’s a win for customers after alternatives to the likes of the Ford Ranger Raptor, Toyota Hilux Rugged and Nissan Navara Pro-4X.