Mazda slashes $10k off BT-50, sharp driveaway deals on SUVs

Mazda has unveiled some big savings on models across its range, with the biggest deals on its out-going BT-50 ute.

Mazda has listed sharp savings across almost its entire lineup of utes, SUVs, and passenger cars to motivate buyers during June’s seasonal end of year financial savings sales. It should also invigorate sales for the Japanese brand which, like nearly all brands locally, has been hit hard during the national lockdown.

Distinctly missing from the sale is the new-generation Mazda3 and all-new Mazda CX-30 compact SUV, along with the popular MX-5 roadster.

But it is the BT-50 ute that headlines the sales, slashing over $10,000 from normal retail pricing including on-road costs. Mazda is close to unveiling its new generation BT-50 ute which shares its underpinnings with the new Isuzu D-Max ute – unlike the current model that’s is much the same as the popular Ford Ranger workhorse underneath the skin.

For Mazda’s ute, the BT-50 dual-cab XT 4X4 manual is the best deal of all, with the $47,850 before on-roads ute on sale at $37,490 driveaway. The BT-50 single cab chassis XT 4×2 manual is priced at $29,990 driveaway with a tray.

With just one month left before the current financial year ties up, the BT-50 deals are also ripe for the instant asset write-off scheme, eligible to businesses earning up to $500 million.

There are further savings in the Mazda stable, too.

The Mazda CX-3 is priced from $23,990 driveway in Neo Sport spec with a manual transmission; Mazda CX-5 starts at $32,990 driveaway in Maxx specification; Mazda’s seven-seat CX-8 Sport SUV starts at $41,490 driveaway, and; the flagship seven-seat Mazda CX-9 Sport with front-wheel drive is priced at $45,990 driveaway.

On the passenger car side is the Mazda2 Pure, priced at $21,990 driveaway, and the Mazda6 Sport sedan, priced at $33,990 driveaway.

The full list of deals is available on Mazda website here.

