Lotus reveals the all-new Evira with new creature comforts

Lotus finally pulls the sheet from its all-new Emira sports car, the first new model under the ownership of Geely.

Lotus has unveiled its all-new Emira which sits on top of the British brand’s new Sports Car Architecture.

The lightweight sports car weighs in at 1405kg and will house a selection of four and six-cylinder powerplants, the V6 a 3.5L supercharged unit based on the Toyota powerplant and the four-pot the same M139 powerplant used in the Mercedes-AMG A 45. While no power figures have been disclosed, it is expected up to 295kW will come from the most powerful version.

The V6 will be offered with both a manual and automatic transmission, while the four-cylinder will only come with an auto. The performance will be quick, Emira reaching 100km/h from a standstill in less than four seconds and up to a top speed of 290km/h.

Dimensions are small, the Emira measuring 4412mm long and 1895mm wide. There is clearly some design influence from the Evija hypercar and also classic Lotus curves. While aesthetically interesting some of the parts help with aerodynamics, those bonnet vents helping to push airflow over the top. At the rear are a spoiler and some pumped up guards.